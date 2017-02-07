“Something that we realized (in 2009) was that the Willard pride that we grew up with was not as strong. In fact, some might even say that it was missing,” Branham said.

“It was almost like we forgot to be proud that we were from Willard. We, at the Willard Chamber of Commerce, wanted to bring back that Willard pride. I think we have met that goal, and I think that the Willard pride is back. Obviously there is always room for improvement and things we need to work on. We are continuing to work on the quality of life in our community. We’re working on a focal point for our community, something that will draw and bring people to our community.

“I do think the chamber has served that spot, that we have brought back the Willard pride,” he added, noted that is “was fitting” that Thursday’s chamber banquet drew its biggest attendance. “It’s because we have pride in what we do. We have pride in our businesses, pride in our community.”

Representatives from Star of the West, Mercy Health - Willard Hospital, Pepperidge Farms, RR Donnelley and Willard MTD all presented how their businesses were affected for the better last year, detailing growth, building or expansion and future growth. Willard City Schools Superintendent Jeff Ritz said also shared the district’s successes and continued effort to focus on “people, not programs.”

City Administrator Jim Ludban praised the community for its strong work ethic, goodness and volunteerism and recognized Willard wouldn’t be where it is without each citizen and each position within the city.

“It takes everyone — the council, the residents, the workers to make Willard great,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for a better, more centered team. I believe we’ve turned the leaf for the better in Willard, Ohio. ... If we all (volunteer) then I can say we’ve made a difference. You’ve made Willard a little better of a place.”

Branham said one thing the city and the businesses intend to continue to work on improving is the quality of life, but added that there are “way, way, way more good things about Willard than there are bad.”

“The reason quality of life is so important is we want to encourage good people to come and to encourage business. I know you want good people to work for your business, people that you can depend on, that can pass a drug screen and will come to work,” he said.

“No matter where we go from here, though, I think it’s very important that we continue to have that celebration of Willard, that we have that pride,” he said.

“Let’s not forget to celebrate where we work, where we come from,” Branham said. “We must not go back to 2009, when every head hung low and people were ashamed to say they were from Willard. We must not forget to stand strong, that we all work together to the same goal and to remember to be excited about where we come from. Talk greatly about Willard.

“Keep the Willard pride.”