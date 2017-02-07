Norwalk Furniture participates in national expo

One of two official showcase homes of the IBS, the project was designed to demonstrate how builders and homeowners can update existing homes using new building techniques and home furnishings to improve design, livability and energy efficiency.

Norwalk upholstered beds, sectionals, sofas, chairs, benches and storage ottomans can be found in the master bedroom, guest room, great room and media room of the 4,631-square-foot home originally built in 1987. As part of the renovation, the once-dated house received a more symmetrical, open floor plan to better reflect today’s lifestyles, along with top-of- the-line home furnishings and a light, contemporary color scheme to modernize the space.

“This was a great opportunity to get Norwalk’s sustainability story out there,” said Caroline Hipple, president of Norwalk Furniture. “Plus, it was a canvas to display the range and diversity of our products in a single home.”

“Norwalk Furniture was a perfect fit for this project,” said Rob Turner, president of interior design for Phil Kean Design Group, the architect, builder and interior design firm for the home. “Their broad product selection provided a ‘collected’ look, which perfectly suited the transitional style of the home.

“In addition, Norwalk’s design aesthetic and commitment to sustainability wove seamlessly into the narrative of what we were trying to accomplish with the home, bringing luxury, comfort and environmental stewardship to the forefront of the design,” he added.

A member of the Sustainable Furnishings Council, all of Norwalk’s products are manufactured in the U.S. with components from American suppliers, particularly local artisans, to support and sustain jobs for American citizens. Produced without harmful chemicals, all products and are rigorously tested and certified by an accredited laboratory to meet criteria for physical performance, content and emissions. The company is also committed to using local, sustainably harvested wood products and recycled steel for its metal components.

“This project was special for me,” said Turner. “All the details came together to create a perfect little jewel, and Norwalk’s contribution was pivotal in making that happen.”

The 2017 New American Remodeled Home was open to conference participants of the NAHB International Builders’ Show , which attracts 80,000 attendees annually.

Among the pieces that Norwalk contributed are the Miranda and Hudson Queen Beds, the Tatum and Colton Sectionals, the Kaden Sofa, the Annette Cuddle Swivel Chair, the Jane and Renee Chairs, the Andy Bench, and the Nora and Dillon Storage Ottomans.

For a virtual tour of the home, visit https://vimeo.com/199234126