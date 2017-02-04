Century 21 gets new team member

Granneman will specialize in property sales in the area.

“We are thrilled to have Terry join our team,” said Annette Wilcox of Century 21 Premiere Properties. “It’s an exciting time to be with the Century 21 system as we continue to increase our market presence.”

Granneman recently successfully completed extensive training and licensing through Hondros College and the State of Ohio.

“We believe training supports growth and professional excellence in the real estate industry,” Wilcox said. “Performance‐ based training is necessary to assure that Century 21 associates maintain their competitive edge and offer the best service possible to their clients.”