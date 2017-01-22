Payne Nickles & Company gets new firm owner

Jeff is a native of Miller City. He graduated from the University of Toledo with a bachelor’s of business administration in 1993. Jeff joined Payne Nickles & Company in May 2000, and in 2012 he became a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE). Jeff works in our Sandusky office.

Jeff currently lives in Gibsonburg and is married to Amy. He has two sons, Nate and Derek, two stepdaughters, Sarah and Brittney, and a stepson, Gabe. In his spare time he enjoys golf, fishing, and attending sporting events. He has been involved in school and church committees and currently is a board member for Goodwill Industries of Erie, Huron, Ottawa and Sandusky counties.

