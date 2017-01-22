Bohemian Wrapsody closing

The restaurant, located at 5 E. Main St., broke the news this weekend.

“I've decided to open starting Monday 8-2 to sell out my inventory. If you haven't eaten there yet, better do it because we won’t be there long,” owner Kelly Heyman wrote on Facebook. “It should take a couple months to close. Get it while you can.”

Heyman was unavailable for further comment Sunday.

Bohemian Wrapsody opened in December 2015, featuring a family-friendly atmosphere with healthy smoothies, soups, paninis and, of course, wraps.

The building previously housed Pressed Cafe, Mia Famiglia’s and Uptown Cafe.