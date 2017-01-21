Allayna Noel's Eco Beauty Salon opens in Greenwich

However, Allayna Spears strongly believes she is following the path set before her when she was given a second chance at life in July 2015. Spears was mid-way through cosmetology school, when she fell seriously ill.

During a 12-day stay in the intensive care unit at the University of Toledo Medical Center, she was diagnosed with type one diabetes (T1D). She fought for her life as the medical team treated her for diabetic ketoacidosis and acute pancreatitis; it would all result in a major lifestyle change.

Spears and her entire family had a lot to learn quickly, since type one diabetics (usually referred to as “juvenile diabetics”) are dependent on insulin injections for the rest of their lives. T1D is considered an autoimmune disease, and normally other sensitivities accompany this diagnosis.

When Spears returned to cosmetology school in Norwalk, she immediately discovered that she was very chemically sensitive. It was a daily struggle to keep her blood sugar under control, as well as fighting headaches, brain fog and nausea from the chemicals in her surroundings. Most people would have quit school or pursued a different career, but Spears had a vision.

She knew that she was not the only person with autoimmune issues and chemical sensitivities — many people are in her shoes and cannot go to a mainstream salon. Additionally, the general population is simply becoming more educated about the toxins in products and choosing to avoid the worst offenders. Her vision was now a mission.

Spear’s mission has developed into a breathtaking salon with a big heart. She will “give back” on a weekly basis when she opens on Sunday afternoons to serve children; twice a month she will schedule for those with special needs or on the spectrum. On a monthly basis, 10 percent of her profits are donated to various charities, ranging from local food banks to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to cancer research.

She has wholesale and affiliate relationships with companies who not only choose superior and safe raw ingredients, but have a focus on compassion, too. All products in the Allayna Noel’s EcoBeauty Salon are free of toxic chemicals, vegan, gluten-free and environmentally friendly — never containing parabens, ammonia or formaldehyde. Spears has a line of handcrafted soap, body scrubs, whipped body butter, bath bombs and lip balm.

The salon offers aromatherapy relaxation massage, natural facials, contemporary haircuts, shiny non-toxic hair color and tanning (both a tanning booth and organic spray tan will be offered starting in March). She intends to grow and include many more services over the coming year.

“This is much more than a hair salon,” Spears said. “I am interested in helping people guard their long-term health, not sacrificing it for the current trend.”

The vintage Bohemian vibe of the salon is welcoming and fun. Starting Jan. 20, you can call to book your appointment (afternoon, evening and weekend hours) or book online. A grand opening will be held between 3 and 8 p.m. on Feb. 2. Like the Facebook page for more details: facebook.com/AllaynaNoelsSalon or visit anecobeauty.com. In addition to salon specials, check in often for classes in making your own personal care products, a great way to save money while remaining healthy.