Bennett says Norwalk company here to stay

Paul Bennett said the company is looking forward to many more good years right here in Norwalk, despite having new owners.

The company recently was sold to Mike and Allison Will, of Sandusky.

“We want to keep the company doing business as it has the previous 100 years,” said Bennett, the company’s chief operating officer.

“They are excited coming into this situation. They want to keep it as a family-owned company. Keep everything as it is, for the most part. There won’t be any termoil and chaos.”

Bennett said the company employs about 45 full-time workers. Mike Kilbane is the company’s CEO.

Maple City Rubber Co. is one of the world’s most experienced balloon manufacturer and has been in business since 1915.

Maple City offers the following balloons with descriptions on its website:

• Tuf-Tex balloons offer everything you want in a decorator balloon; premium latex quality, easy to tie long necks and the fullest, roundest shapes and sizes available. All in a vibrant, versatile color selection and the widest range of imprinted styles available.

• Party-style balloons specifically are formulated to appeal to the value conscious professional user and consumer. It is a unique blend of high quality raw materials and Maple City Rubber’s manufacturing expertise that creates this high-performance, value-oriented balloon. It is available in all the popular sizes and colors.

• Game balloons are designed specially to meet the needs of the amusement park and carnival industries. It is available in the popular sizes of 5-, 6- and 7-inches with a color assortment that encompasses the basic six standard primary colors plus black and white. The game balloons are perfect for water bombs. All American and priced right.

• Gizmo reusable balloons are the highest quality, most durable reusable balloon system in the industry. The vinyl balloons require no helium and work in tandem with the patented hardware system to give you maximum visibility. This is a perfect solution to your promotional needs. Custom and stocked imprints are also available.

“What we’ve done is sell the Tuf-Tex balloons since about 1940,” Bennett said. “That’s how we go out into the public. Nobody really knows as Maple City Rubber except in the Norwalk area.

“Our objective is to get these new balloon lines into the public. We are looking to grow. They are all really different markets. We try to push the Tuf-Tex and if they don’t want that we can offer something else.”

Like any other business, the competition is great.

“We want to conbat the off-shore manufacturing out of China and Mexico,” Bennett said. “We want to continue to grow right here in Norwalk, Ohio.”