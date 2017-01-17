Artist sees each tattoo as 'important as the next'

“Every tattoo is especially as important as the next,” he said.

Rochowiak, who considers himself a well-rounded artist, tries to make each tattoo equally special.

“Consistency is key — definitely,” the Bellevue man said. “You have to put work in it. You have to care about everyone’s tattoo equally. It comes from within to be that great.”

The Bellevue man has opened Stuck Tattoo Gallery in downtown Norwalk at 48-A Benedict Ave.

“I charge hourly for the most part,” Rochowiak said. “This is an appointment-only studio.”

Stuck Tattoo Gallery is open 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. To set up an appointment, email dustinrochowiak@gmail.com or call 419-443-5401.

“It’s a very warm, friendly, inviting environment,” said Rochowiak, who is seeking upscale or higher-end clients who “know what they’re looking for” in their tattoos.

The studio has an open work space. Rochowiak was one area designated for his work and has room for two more tattoo stations — one for a resident artist and the other is intended for a rotation of guest tattoo artists from Ohio and the surrounding area.

“I’m looking around right now. I’d like to get a resident artist,” he said.

Stuck Tattoo Gallery features artwork on the walls — some of it created by Rochowiak. He has painted filigree or embellishment designs on burlap canvas.

“I’ve been doing that kind of art for about five years. I’ve always thought that was eye-catching,” Rochowiak said.

Also on display is a colorful acrylic painting featuring a skull, which Rochowiak considers a “bio” style.

“I try to do some painting every week,” he said. “It’s therapeutic. It sharpens the skills.”

His preferred painting medium is acrylic.

“I like the fact that it’s very forgiving,” the Bellevue resident said.

When asked why he opened a tattoo parlor in Norwalk, he said he has established clientele in the area.

“It’s a great area to live,” Rochowiak added. “I just like the people.”

Rochowiak has been renting the Benedict Avenue space since November.

But first it underwent a renovation. Rochowiak said in exchange for redoing the floor and other projects, his landlord gave him the first month rent-free. He said he peeled up two layers of “old, nasty tile flooring” and in its place, he laid down vinyl laminate which resembles wood.

“It probably took a week or so,” Rochowiak added.

Rochowiak and his wife Lindsay have two sons, Owen, 2, and 1-year-old Declan.

“I’ve been a tattoo professional for three years,” Rochowiak said.

Before that, he apprenticed with Richard Cook, of Columbus, for nearly 18 months. Rochowiak said his mentor told him “I just got it,” referring to the importance of working hard at tattoos.

“He’s a pretty big name in the tattoo world,” added Rochowiak, who was honored to be the only person so far to be Cook’s apprentice.

Rochowiak stresses the importance of putting in hard work. He said being a great tattoo artist means being a great overall artist first.

“We put in more time and care into large, custom tattooing — and our clients as well,” he said. “We take the extra time and the care in what we do.”