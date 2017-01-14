Which is worse: Robocall or credit card caller?

The YouGov survey commissioned by CPR Call Blocker, revealed that 13 percent of U.S. adults have been a victim of a telephone scam. Of those who have been scammed, almost half (48 percent) said they had lost between $100 and $10,000 as a result with 4 percent having lost more than $10,000.

Here were the top five nuisance calls received by U.S. adults last year:

1. Robocalls/automated messages (66 percent)

2. Credit card/loan arrangers (28 percent)

3. Charitable causes (23 percent)

4. Telephone/long distance call providers (11 percent)

5. Lottery/sweepstake providers (10 percent)

While not all calls are scams, the shocking statistics show that organizations making these unwanted calls are ignoring consumers’ requests to be removed from call lists as 60 percent claim to receive repeated calls from the same organization despite telling them to stop calling.

Almost a third (32 percent) of Americans are receiving 20 or more unwanted calls a month, with almost a fifth (18 percent) receiving 30 or more calls.

Kris Kicks of CPR Call Blocker said: “With nine out of ten people saying they receive unwanted calls each month, scam and nuisance calls continue to be a major problem for people in the United States and its often the most vulnerable people in society who are falling victim to telephone scams.

“It is concerning to see the rise in robocalls which makes a shocking first appearance at number one this year – probably down to the hard-fought presidential campaign.”

CPR Call Blocker, which manufactures a call-blocking device, commissions the research annually to highlight the scale of unwanted calls across the US. The device is plugged into home phones and allows consumers to cut off unwanted calls as they come in and permanently block them from calling again. Their latest model, CPR Call Blocker Shield, is already pre-programmed to block 2,000 known nuisance callers and gives consumers the option to add a further 1,500. The device models range in price from $59.99 to $99.99. More information is available from www.callblockerusa.com or www.amazon.com.