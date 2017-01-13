Norwalk mourns Claude Martin

Martin, 95, was a life-long resident of Norwalk who spent his early years growing up on Newton Street, part of the “Newton Street Gang” as he called it. The 1939 Norwalk High School graduate died Thursday, leaving behind many fond memories and family and friends to mourn him.

Martin graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University and served in World War II as a staff sergeant in the Army, stationed in Europe.

After the war, he joined the family business, Maple City Rubber Company. He learned the business from the ground up and took the reins as president in 1966, following the death of his father, Claud V. Martin Sr.

He grew the company, bringing in its first automated balloon making machine, and yet fostered a strong working community. When he officially retired in 1991, he continued as chairman of the board.

Maple City Rubber was recently sold to new owners. Officials were out of town on Friday but have a Monday news conference planned to discuss the sale. Look for a story in Tuesday’s Reflector.

Despite his retirement, he maintained his daily visits to the factory, which always included a walk through and personal greetings, which his employees still remember today.

“He loved his employees,” said former-employee and goddaughter to Martin, Claudia Simons.

“He would walk through that factory every morning and would talk to each and every employee. Later in life he had told me how blessed he was to have the employees he did.”

“He was an awesome man — he was just so into everyone,” said Karen Rosales, a former employee who spent 30 years with the company.

“Once he met you, he knew you,” Rosales added. “He was so interested in everyone. He made you feel so special. Once he came in in the morning, he greeted everyone and asked how you were doing and how are the kids. He actually got to know you. He was a great man and a lot of fun. He liked to tell jokes and he would make up little word puzzles for you to solve. He didn’t feel like a boss at all. ... You just felt like he always had your back. There was such a loyalty there. He just always looked out for you. He cared about his employees.”

Rosales said Martin was a very generous man as well.

“You would never know that he was the boss, president and chairman of the board,” Rosales added. “He was family oriented. You just felt like you were one of the kids or grandchildren. I truly think if you really need something and said, ‘I’m in trouble and I need help,’ I honestly think he would have helped you however he could have.”

Simons said she was named after Martin, a fact she was “always very glad of.”

“He was a great man,” she said. “I would say he was a very proud, loving, giving man. (He) took a lot of pride in the business. I think it was because his father had started it and so he wanted that legacy to continue.”

While in high school, Martin played football, tennis and basketball as one of the tallest on his team at 6-foot-2. The sport he is undoubtedly most known for, though, is golf.

“Golfing — that was the man’s passion,” Simons said. “There were many afternoons he would be there.”

Martin enjoying the sport of golf from his high school days into his 90s, achieving 13 holes-in-one and playing in two club championships. Even into his 80s, he was proud to be able to regularly shoot a round of 18 holes under his age.

Golf buddy, Dr. Bob Hoffecker remembered Martin as the best player on their four-member team.

“Claude played to a 5-handicap (18 holes) for years,” Hoffecker said in his 2011 interview. “He still hits it pretty good. His short game is nothing short of fantastic.”

In the early 1970s, Martin and two other local businessmen bought and developed Sycamore Hills. He was instrumental in designing and laying out the streets, lots and golf course.

Martin was a member of the Norwalk United Methodist Church and served on the Board of Directors for the Home Savings and Loan for many years.

He played trumpet in the band and was part of a jazz band that played throughout the area. It was also at this time, that he met and later married the love of his life, Eilene Johnson, and they shared more than 65 years together before she passed away.

Survivors include his three children, Pamela Ryle, Kathleen Killgrove and Robert Martin, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Walker Funeral Home, 98 W. Main St., Norwalk.