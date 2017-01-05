Macy's to close in Sandusky

Macy’s revealed in August that it would close 100 of its 730 stores to concentrate on better-performing locations to “elevate their status as preferred shopping destinations.” But the list was not provided at the time.

The company on Wednesday announced the locations in a press release. Workers at the Sandusky store were informed the same day. A final closing date has not been announced, but it could happen as early as early spring.

The 133,000-square-foot store in the Sandusky Mall opened in 1979. Sixty-one associates will lose their jobs, although some might be offered employment at other Macy’s locations.

“Over the past year, we have been focused and disciplined about making strategic decisions to position us to gain market share and return to growth over time,” said Terry J. Lundgren, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “While we are pleased with the strong performance of our highly developed online business, as well as the progress we have made on selling and visual presentation programs and expense reduction initiatives in 2016, we continue to experience declining traffic in our stores where the majority of our business is still transacted.

“Given the overall trends challenging us and the broader retail industry, and the time needed to execute new strategies, we expect our 2017 change in comparable sales to be relatively consistent with our November/December sales trend.”

Companywide, more than 6,200 jobs will be affected by restructuring that includes store closings plus cuts in management. Of those employees, 3,900 are store-level associates and the company said many will be offered jobs at other locations.

Macy’s has 730 stores. Of the 68 being eliminated, three already closed, 63 will be closed in early spring and two will be closed in mid-2017. Three other locations were sold, or are to be sold, and are being leased back. The company said it intends to opportunistically close about 30 additional stores over the next few years as leases or operating covenants expire or sale transactions are completed.

Other Ohio stores slated for closure include those at Eastland in Columbus (121,000 square feet; opened in 2006; 73 associates); and Fort Steuben in Steubenville (132,000 square feet; opened in 1974; 59 associates). A related closing will be the company’s store at Mall at Tuttle Crossing (which sells furniture, home goods and clothing) in Dublin.

Macy’s officials said the restructuring efforts are estimated to generate annual expense savings of about $550 million, beginning this year, enabling the company to invest an additional $250 million in growing the digital business, store-related growth strategies, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage and China. These savings, combined with savings from initiatives implemented in early 2016, exceed the $500 million goal communicated in fall of 2015, one year earlier than expected.

“Our omnichannel strategies continue to evolve based on the changes in our customers' shopping behaviors, including a focus on buy online, pickup in store and mobile-enabled shopping,” Lundgren said. “In addition, we have invested in and enlarged our customer data and analytics team, which will help drive our new marketing strategies for 2017. Whether it is improving corporate agility, enhancing our customer engagement strategies, or continuing to capitalize on the potential value of our real estate assets, we remain focused on the actions that will ultimately improve our financial results and provide the greatest return for our shareholders.”

Four new Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores are currently planned and/or under construction, as previously announced. In addition, new Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores are planned to open in Abu Dhabi, and one Bloomingdale’s store is planned to open in Kuwait, all under license agreements with Al Tayer Group. The company also plans to continue its expansion of Macy’s Backstage (within Macy’s stores) and Bluemercury (freestanding and within Macy’s stores).

“As we’ve noted, it is essential that we maintain a healthy portfolio of the right stores in the right places. Our plan to close approximately 100 stores over the next few years is an important part of our strategy to help us right-size our physical footprint as we expand our digital reach. We are closing locations that are unproductive or are no longer robust shopping destinations due to changes in the local retail shopping landscape, as well as monetizing locations with highly valued real estate,” Lundgren said. “These are never easy decisions, and we are committed to treating associates affected by these closings with respect and transparency.”

The complete list of store closings is posted on the company’s website.