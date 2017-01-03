'The Big Teaze' brings family-oriented styles to village

“I’d been a hairdresser for 12 years,” Hoffer said. “Then I was a stay-at-home mom for a couple years but I was ready to get back to work. I tried it for a while, but it just wasn’t working. It was too hard with the hours and being away from my kids for so long. My own salon would allow me to set and work my own hours, how I wanted them.

“My husband one day was just like, ‘Why don’t we just open your salon?’ We looked around for a place for a bit until we found this property (at 118 E. Main St., New London). We got the price and I said, ‘Why not?’ So we did it.”

The salon, which she decided to call The Big Teaze, came faster than Hoffer had been expecting, and came with more pre-launch work than she anticipated.

“It’s been a whole lot more work then I intended, but it all worked out,” she said. “We had to clean it all out and almost gutted it. We tied in new sewage, redid the electrical, put in more exterior insulation. It just needed a lot of TLC. But that really should be expected since we converted it from a one-bedroom unit apartment.”

The work paid off, though, and Hoffer opened The Big Teaze in mid-November. And the work isn’t done yet.

After building clientele, Hoffer said she intends to add to her staff and add onto the business. In the meantime, she’s still upgrading the interior.

The New London mother of three boys specializes in family cuts and styles, “from classy and new styles for men to design colors for women,” waxes and children’s cuts. There is a service for everyone that Hoffer can provide, and at a family-friendly price, she said.

“I say I’m a family-owned and operated business that’s family-friendly,” she said. “So my style is not too (old) and not too modern.

“I feel like I have fair prices,” she added. “I know some places charge more, but you have to go with where you’re located too. I think that my prices fit what works for our small town can do without being too outrageous.”