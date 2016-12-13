Work continues on Dunkin’ Donuts, Japanese restaurant in Norwalk

The Japanese restaurant Sakura already has signs up and seems to be well along in its renovations. It will be located in a Milan Avenue building that has housed Chinese restaurants over the years.

Mayor Duncan said he hasn’t heard any specific dates for its grand opening, though.

“All of their structure is internal, so they don’t go through our zoning department,” Duncan said. “We haven’t heard an opening date yet.”

While a date hasn’t been announced for the highly anticipated Dunkin’ Donuts shop either, there have been some developments and positive responses from the community.

The business, located next to Friendship’s Food Store and gas station on Milan Avenue, broke ground recently, causing an influx of inquiries.

“They’re working on utilities,” Duncan said. “We haven’t heard a clear date on when they’re planning on opening. It’s a happy development, though. I went to Sandusky recently and I had people coming up to me and asking about it, when it would be ready. People are excited.”

Duncan said he hasn’t heard a definite answer about whether plans for an independently-owned coffee shop at the corner of Milan Avenue and Union Street will materialize.

“We heard from them for the zoning office originally when they first talked about it,” he said. “When they were going to do it before, they were told there was rezoining and they had some preliminary things like the structure being removed. ... I’ve spoken with them and they haven’t told me either way (if they still plan to open a coffee shop).

“Of course we have the O’Reilly Auto Parts coming,” he added, referring to the construction taking place on Milan Avenue just north of the League Street intersection. “The best thing about that is that’s a piece of land that’s needed a face lift for a long time. So it’ll be put to good use.”

Once it opens, O’Reilly will be the seventh auto supply store operating in Norwalk.

There are other business plans in the works that sit just a little below the surface.

“I know there are some potential businesses, other people that are looking at Norwalk (and) some other potential business expansions,” Duncan said, adding he wasn’t authorized to release any further details due to plans not being official.

“It’s exciting,” Duncan said. “It’s great.”