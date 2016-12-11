'Pop' on by for Norwalk's newest one-of-a-kind shop

Heidi Lacy and her newest edition to Norwalk, Poppin’ Paisley, can help with that.

“We tried to set it up like Etsy with what we offer,” Lacy said of Poppin’ Paisley, located at 266 Cleveland Road.

“I saw what everyone was offering on Etsy, like the fillable lockets, and thought we could offer the same idea for a better price for our local customers that can’t afford such an expensive set. This still allows them to have that special memory and piece. We pretty much base what we stock based on what’s popular on there.

“We do our best to offer very affordable jewelry and accessories for ‘Mommy and Me’ items and any female who likes unique items. The concept was to offer an Etsy-style boutique right in our small town. (We wanted) to be able to still reach people all over through our website and social media sites,” she added.

The mommy-and-me shop offers everything from custom shirts, hundreds of locket fillers and sets, bows and hair accessories to professional, college and local team pride outfits, mommy-and-me classes, a party venue and “mommy-only” nights out.

Though Poppin’ Paisley is new to Norwalk, it actually is heading into it’s fourth year.

“We have been in business for three-and-a-half years and this is our fourth holiday season,” she said.

“We started by doing vendor, cheer and dance shows and worked into our first kiosk at Strongsville Mall in 2013/2014 and we remained there for three years. Then we went from our kiosk to an in-line store in spring 2015 and we were there until May, when our lease temporary expired and another corporate store wanted the urban location. With the new edition to our family we decided to move toward an all online business and some vending shows so I could be at home more and not drive the 110-mile trip each day from Norwalk to Strongsville.”

The store went from being specialized more toward the holidays to being open full time.

“After closing the store last May, I worked on more company development and design and worked on getting our website which is still a struggle as I am not a computer geek, but determined to get it accomplished. The custom clothing line which offers holiday themed items OSU, Cavs, Indians and local schools, sports and cheer and dance designs is a pretty big hit for us. If you like sparkly shirts we can fix you up. If you need a hair bow we offer over 40 solid colors in 10 different sizes, customers birthday shirts and tutus yep we can do that as well.”

Special nights out will also be offered by the boutique.

“We will be offering mommy and me crafting/painting classes starting mid January, little girl birthday parties and mom-only nights with crafting and painting and bring-your-own-beverage night.”

To kick business off, though, Lacy said customers can come in and get a complete locket set for $28.

“This is a really nice special,” she said. “We’re also in the works of getting in contact with the Chamber of Commerce and talking with Melissa (James) about joining them. We’ll have a grand opening, we just don’t know when yet.”

The boutique is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.