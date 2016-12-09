T-shirt business aims to help local schools

Local Seams, a T-shirt business founded by 2006 South Central High School graduates Ross Wheeler and Michael Parcher, will begin shipping orders on Dec. 20 providing the small towns of Huron County a quality product to show hometown pride. As Wheeler was driving home from work one day, he had a thought about how there wasn’t a lot of South Central attire out there and what was available wasn’t something he was interested in. So, he called Parcher and pitched his idea. From there, Local Seams was born.

“It is all of those stiff, uncomfortable shirts you buy for six bucks,” Wheeler said. “It isn’t really what I want to wear when I go to a South Central game. I want a nice shirt I can be proud of and show pride in my hometown. So I called Mike and told him my idea and he had some things working and we just combined efforts.”

To combat the traditional shirts they were used to growing up, Wheeler and Parcher did their homework on what would make their business tick while providing a quality product. All of their shirts are 100 percent ringspun cotton or polyester, triblends and fleece. As of right now, Local Seams offers shirts for South Central and New London along with some Cleveland and Columbus shirts. But there are no plans of settling. Local Seams has hopes of rolling out shirts for the entire Firelands Conference by mid-summer. However many schools Local Seams rolls out, you can believe quality will be the No. 1 priority.

“We try to make as good of a product as possible,” Parcher said. “We are not interested in reselling a cheap product for a huge profit. Our stuff is not cheap, but it is good quality garments that are going to last a long time. We took the time to really do that research to be able to provide a great product by checking with a lot of different companies.”

Going retro

Local Seams is also committed to keeping the past alive. Currently, it offers Greenwich Shamrock and North Fairfield Indians shirts. The two schools combined in the late 50’s to create South Central High School and along with the consolidation of the schools, the history was lost.

“We have a historic line that highlights all of the schools that came together,” Parcher said. “When all of the schools that consolidated in the late 50s and early 60s, you lost schools like North Fairfield and Greenwich and all of that history. We did research and made some shirts for those schools no longer around like Fitchville and Ruggles. A lot of these schools have some amazing history like in Norwalk they were the Raiders and Phantoms. There are so many cool mascots and it can be a novelty thing as well as a little history lesson.”

The Greenwich shirt pays homage to the 1956-57 Huron-Erie League Champions, a team Wheeler’s grandfather, Lauren Brown, was a part of.

“My grandpa graduated from Greenwich High School and played on a, at least he tells me they were, a championship basketball team back in the late 50s,” Wheeler said.

All of the shirts are in preorder status with the plan to start shipping on Dec. 20.

Giving back

With plans of expansion also comes plans of giving back to the schools of Huron County. With both Wheeler and Parcher growing up in small towns, they realize the trouble some of the schools are in financially. The duo vows to donate a portion of sales from each school’s line back to that high school so it can purchase or provide students with experiences they may not be able to without help.

“We want to give back to the schools,” Parcher said. “On our website we have about five things that make us different from any other dime-a-dozen T-shirt business. The biggest thing is giving back to the school. We do not want to compete with the booster sales at all. We are just going to make our designs and still let the boosters do the sport-specific stuff. We want to be able to give the school a little bit of a revenue that they do not have to work for.”

Local Seams also aims to bring back hometown pride. As both Wheeler and Parcher have experienced, there is nothing like coming back home.

“We both grew up here and graduated from South Central, moved away for college then came back,” Wheeler said. “I lived in Ashland and Mike lived in Bowling Green and Florida, but this was always home. We are back and we are going to be at all of these events and we want to have something that we are proud to wear and is really nice.”

That all is about to change once Local Seams begins shipping.

“It is so hard to get logo wear in this area,” Parcher said.

“There are some shops you can go to, but a lot of times it is just very generic. Yeah, it works, but it is not anything you really get excited about. We also wanted to do things aside from just the logo. We want to come up with designs that you have to know a little bit about the school and have a connection with a certain situation to know what the shirt is all about.”

The schools are not the only ones benefiting from the sale of T-shirts. Local Seams offers any student who makes the Honor Roll a 50-percent discount code if that student tweets a photo of his or her grade card to @localseams and the guys will send the students a reward for their hard work in the classroom.

Get involved

While there are plans to expand to the entire FC, Local Seams will be operating on a demand basis through social media.

“We are going to base it all off of demand,” Wheeler said. “We can get in touch with people so easily through social media so if someone shouts out that they want a shirt, we will make it. It will be based on who reaches out to us.”

Every Monday, Local Seams is planning to unveil a new design. This week, it did a Twitter poll to ask their followers of what school will be the next to have a T-shirt made. There are also plans to connect with each school’s student section and create shirts based on what the students would like to see.

“High school sports are unlike anything else,” Parcher said. “The fans and coaches and community get to be a part of it. The experience is so much different when you go play in college. You do not really appreciate the high school sports experience until you no longer have it. We are going to reach out to the student sections and get their thoughts on what they would like in a shirt. We could help bring their idea to life.”

Local Seams begins shipping on Dec. 20 and are accepting preorders through its website localseams.com. The company is on Facebook and Twitter at @localseams.

