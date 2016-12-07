Clyde Whirlpool employees would be impacted by Wednesday's case

In Sen. Brown’s testimony, he urged the ITC to make a favorable determination to ensure that antidumping duties will be applied to Chinese washer imports. He also urged the ITC to address the respondents’ decision to move production to Vietnam and Thailand to avoid paying antidumping duties. Samsung stockpiled washers in the U.S. in anticipation of the antidumping duties, and both Samsung and LG have moved production to Vietnam and Thailand. In October, Brown wrote to Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, along with Sen. Portman, asking Pritzker to address this pattern of serial dumping and duty evasion.

“These Whirlpool workers know what good manufacturing jobs do for their local economy and how crucial those jobs are to supporting their families. Their presence at this hearing reminds us why enforcing our trade laws is so important,” Brown said in testimony delivered at ITC today.

“We fight for fair trade because we want to make sure our manufacturers and our workers are able to compete on a level playing field. That’s what today’s hearing is ultimately about: protecting middle class manufacturing jobs and defeating foreign competitors’ efforts to close our factories.”

As a result of an antidumping petition filed by Whirlpool in 2012, the Commerce Department imposed duties on Samsung and LG’s washing imports from Korea and Mexico. The companies have since moved their production to China and continue to export washing machines to the U.S. market at unfairly traded prices. These imports from China are the subject of Whirlpool’s current case.

Whirlpool employs a total of 10,000 workers in Ohio at facilities in Clyde, Findlay, Marion, Ottawa and Greenville.