For local business owners, it’s a community event that brings people together and keeps Norwalk unique.

“It kind of reminds everyone, because they forget throughout the year that these little shops are here,” said Amez Boutique shop owner Amy Nevills.

“So it’s a good reminder and helps to make it a little more of a habit. And it’s a chance for everyone to come out and say ‘hi’ to their neighbors and their friends. It’s not just about the shopping; it’s all about the community and the spirit around that. We’ve had a lot of little reunions going on. It’s kind of fun.”

Connie Morsher agreed.

“It’s all Mom-and-Pop stores,” said Morsher, the mother of Patina 46 owner Amanda Hewitt.

“They get the opportunity to shop local and don’t have to waste the gas going somewhere. They can find more unique things because small shoppers try to get unique things you can’t get at the mall and stuff. That’s what keeps the stores going down here, because otherwise, you see a dead downtown. So it’s nice they do these and Imagine Norwalks and different things to keep these places going.”

Kurt Gornek, co-owner of Daniels Hobbies, said he thinks Shop Small Saturday gives shoppers an experience they cannot find elsewhere.

“We’ve heard a lot of people saying that they appreciate the local shops,” Gornek said. “Especially with our business, you need that one-on-one interaction with people to explain the products and help them make their choices. You don’t get that online and I think they are recognizing that. That’s one of the benefits of shopping small. We’ve had a tremendous response.”

Neville said they also had a good turnout.

“We’ve been really busy since we opened and everyone is excited. And they’re excited to shop local. That’s what I keep hearing. They’re proud to shop local and they’re happy we have so many stores to shop local,” she said. “I think it’s a lot of fun.”

Theodora Morris, owner of Theodora’s Victorian Corner at 28 E. Main St., agreed.

“It’s been great,” said Morris, adding that Friday saw “quite a few people coming in” but Saturday was even better.

“Honestly, I think anything that can promote the small shops is good,” Morris said. “I think this time of year it’s typical to shop around because of the Black Friday deals and all of that. It’s the typical time of year that people are shopping. Anything that can boost business is good.”