Light up Norwalk & Shop Small Saturday in Norwalk

Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive. Escort Santa from his house at the Norwalk Reflector parking lot to Main Street where he will walk to New Direction Design & Marketing, 20 W. Main St. for visits. They will visit again from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the same location.

Various other events will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

• Carriage rides begin at the Norwalk Reflector parking lot and end at the corner of Case and West Main next to the museum.

• The Firelands Museum will be open until 6 p.m.

• Christmas story readings at One Little Blessing, 32 W. Main St.

• S’mores! Outside at Berry’s Restaurant, 15 W. Main St.

• Open air market — Located next to Berry’s Restaurant in St. Charles Place .

• Decorate a cookie — Chamber of Commerce, 10 W. Main St.

• Old time Christmas crafts for the kids — Chamber of Commerce.

• Entertainment — Small Town Singers, 6 p.m. in the gazebo at Suhr Park.

• St. Paul Catholic Church will have an Advent program from 5:45 to 6:15 pm. The Folk Choir will sign Advent hymns with accompaniment by the Rev. Paul Schreiner and his sisters playing the dulcimer, violin and penny whistle. It will include narrations on Advent traditions. We will light at outdoor Advent wreath as well.

• 7 p.m. – Tree lighting, Suhr Park ; Live Nativity, First Baptist Church, 67 E. Main St. After the tree lighting, walk with everyone to the live Nativity and sing carols along the way.

• Let the elves do the wrapping. Proceeds will benefit MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers). Hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Huron County Chamber of Commerce, 10 W. Main St. Wrapping will be available through Dec. 17.