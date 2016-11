What stores are open today? How early do they open Friday? Here's your list

Find out below if your favorite retailer will be open today or Black Friday. There are some lists out there that are incorrect, which is why offers.com staffers went the extra mile and contacted each store individually.

Below is the list, in this format: (Store) - Thanksgiving hours / Black Friday hours

AAFES - closed / 4 a.m.

A.C. Moore - closed / 5 a.m.

Academy - closed / 5 a.m.

Ace Hardware - check locally / check locally

Ann Taylor - closed / check locally

Apple Store - closed / check locally

Ashley Furniture - closed / 9 a.m.

Babies R Us - 5 p.m. (check locally) / 11 p.m. close (check locally)

Banana Republic - check locally / check locally

Barnes and Noble - closed / 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. (check locally)

Bass Pro Shops - 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. / 5 a.m.

Bath & Body Works - check locally / open

Bealls - 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. / 5 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond - closed / 6 a.m.

Belk - 4 p.m. – 1 a.m. / 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Best Buy - 5 p.m. – 1 a.m. / 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Big Lots - 7 a.m – midnight. / 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

BJ’s Warehouse - closed / 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Bon-Ton - 5 p.m. – 12 a.m. / 12 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Boscov’s - 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. / 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Burlington Coat Factory - closed / 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Cabela’s - closed / 5 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Carson’s - 5 p.m. / 12 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Costco - closed / 9 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Craft Warehouse - closed / 4 a.m. or 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Crate & Barrel - closed / 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

CVS - check locally / open

Dick’s Sporting Goods - 6 p.m. – midnight / 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dillard’s - closed / 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Dollar General - 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. / 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

DSW - closed / 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. (check locally)

Family Dollar - 7 a.m. – 7p.m. / open

Five Below - 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. / 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Finish Line - check locally open

Fred’s - 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. / 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fred Meyer - 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. / 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.

GameStop - closed / 5 a.m.

Gander Mountain - 8 a.m. – midnight / 5 a.m. – 11 p.m. (check locally)

Gap - 6 p.m. – midnight (check locally) / 12 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Goody’s - 10 a.m. – 1 a.m. / 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Gordmans - 5 p.m. – midnight / 12 a.m. – 11 p.m. (check locally)

Guitar Center - closed / 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

H&M - closed / 9 a.m. (check locally)

Half Price Books - closed / 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Harbor Freight Tools - closed / 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Herberger’s - 5 p.m. / 12 a.m. – 11 p.m.

HH Gregg - closed / 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Home Depot - closed / 6 a.m.

Home Goods - closed / 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

JCPenney - 3 p.m. – midnight / 12 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft - closed / 6 a.m.

Kmart - 6 a.m. (check locally) / 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Kohl’s - 6 p.m. – midnight (check locally) / 24 hours

Lowe’s - closed / 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Macy’s - 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. / 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Marshalls - closed / 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Menards - closed / 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. (check locally)

Michael’s - 6 p.m. – 12 a.m. / 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Microsoft Store - closed / check locally

Mills Fleet Farm - closed / 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Modell’s Sporting Goods - 6 p.m. / 12 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Navy Exchange - check locally / 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Neiman Marcus - closed / 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. (check locally)

Nordstrom - closed / 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Northern Tool & Equipment - closed / 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Office Depot & OfficeMax - closed / 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Old Navy - 4 p.m. (check locally) / open

Palais Royal - 12 p.m. – 1 a.m. / 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Patagonia - closed / check locally

P.C. Richard & Son - closed / check locally

Peebles - 12 p.m. – 1 a.m. / 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

PepBoys - closed / 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. (check locally)

Petco - closed / check locally

PetSmart - closed / 7 a.m. (check locally)

Pier 1 Imports - closed /8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Pottery Barn - closed / 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

RadioShack - 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. (check locally)

REEDS Jewelers - closed / 8 – 9 p.m. (check locally)

REI - closed / closed

Rite Aid - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (check locally) / 7 a.m.

Sam’s Club - closed / 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Sam Ash - 6 p.m. – midnight / 12 a.m. – 11 p.m. (check locally)

Sears - 6 p.m. – midnight (check locally) / 5 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Sears Outlet - 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. / 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. (check locally)

Shoe Carnival - 6 p.m. – midnight / 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. (check locally)

Shopko - 4 p.m. – midnight / 12 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sierra Trading Post - closed / 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. (check locally)

Sportsman’s Warehouse - closed / 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Staples - closed / 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Stein Mart - 5 p.m – 10 p.m. / 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. (check locally)

Sur La Table - closed / 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Talbots - closed / 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Target - 6 p.m. – midnight / 12 a.m. – 10 or 11 p.m.

T.J. MAXX - closed / 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Toys R Us - 5 p.m. – midnight (check locally) / 12 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Tractor Supply Company - closed / 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

True Value - closed / 6:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Ulta - 6 p.m. – 2 a.m. (check locally) / 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Victoria’s Secret select stores - open at 6 p.m. / 12 a.m. – 10 p.m. (check locally)

Walgreens - 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. / 7 a.m. – midnight

Walmart - 6 p.m. / 24 hours

NOTE: Offer.com will update the list on its website if new information becomes available. Here is the link to that list.