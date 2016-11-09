Edison schools, Milan museum and humane society receive Community Foundation grants

Funding for these grants was made possible as the result of another major grant to the Community Foundation from the Randolph J. and Estelle M. Dorn Foundation, as well as through the generous support of many donors in the community. The Round 2 grants have resulted in $95,923 being awarded to 32 local, non-profit organizations. Grants were awarded to organizations in Berlin-Milan, Margaretta, Perkins, Sandusky and Vermilion. Many of the grants were awarded to organizations that serve all of Erie County.

Local organizations receiving grants include:

In the category of Youth Services: Boy Scouts of America - Heart of Ohio Council, $505 for school night recruitment campaign.

In the category of Social Services: Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Erie County, $2,450 for safety door; Care and Share of Erie County, $2,600 for installation of heating unit in client waiting area; Catholic Charities - Diocese of Toledo, $5,500 for flat-bed trailer to be used for furniture ministry; Crystal Tower Women’s and Children’s Shelter, $2,500 for security alarm system; Erie County Senior Center, $5,000 for dining room floor replacement; Firelands Habitat for Humanity, $5,000 for lumber for Clay Street Habitat house; Goodwill Industries, $2,600 for job placement services technology; Salvation Army, $2,500 for turkeys and hams for Christmas food baskets, $4,000 for backpack program; Second Harvest Food Bank, $3,000 for food pantry.

In the category of Environment: Humane Society of Erie County, $6,215 for street signage.

In the category of Arts and Humanities: Bellevue Society for the Arts, $3,000 for royalties and set expenses for 2017 productions; Edison Birthplace Association, $1,299 for executive director computer; Firelands Symphony Orchestra, $5,000 for 2016-2017 artistic expenses; Museum of Carousel Art and History, $4,000 for carousel repair project.

Edison Local School District was awarded $2,946 from the Lake Erie Environmental Education Fund for middle school field trip to OSU Stone Laboratory.

The Erie County Community Foundation continues a tradition of mindful, effective grant making, addressing a variety of needs throughout Erie County. Each year, the Foundation holds two grant cycles, in which the deadline for 2017 Round 1 grant applications is Feb. 1. In the 20 years since its inception, The Erie County Community Foundation has awarded more than $5 million to organizations in Erie County.

The Erie County Community Foundation is a publicly funded, 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to develop a permanent endowment, to identify and respond to community needs, and to facilitate charitable giving. For additional information or to make a donation, contact The Erie County Community Foundation at 419-621-9690 or info@eriefoundation.org.