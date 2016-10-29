Milan woman receives Prestigious Award of Excellence

Barry was nominated by another nurse Ashley Koch who submitted a nomination statement explaining how Barry goes above and beyond in her nursing role at Firelands Regional Medical Center Counseling & Recovery Services.

“Colleen values the full continuum of interdisciplinary care that is required to assist patients in successfully overcoming opioid addiction,” the nomination from Koch read. “Wherever Colleen’s passion for helping people to overcome addiction originated, it is indisputable that she is greatly impacting her patients and community through her innovative and interdisciplinary advanced practice nursing care.”

The award is bestowed on one Ohio advanced practice nurse "who demonstrates excellence in the role through any or all of the following activities: professional development, clinical skill, innovative practice, academic excellence, political action or interdisciplinary interaction."

This exemplifies the mission statement of the OAAPN, which is to:

• Promote advanced practice nursing

• Support professional development

• Participate in the implementation and monitoring of legislation

• Attain fair and equitable reimbursement for advanced practice nurses

• Foster collegial and collaborative relationships with other health care providers

• Promote affordable, accessible, quality healthcare for all Ohioans.

“I am very excited and honored to have received such a prestigious award,” said Barry. “My work at Firelands is successful due to an amazing team of therapists, case managers and nurses who are passionate about treating those fighting such a terrible battle with addiction.”

Barry has worked at Firelands for five years. She has worked as a nurse practitioner at Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services for one year.

Barry resides in Milan with her two sons. She also has two daughters and a granddaughter.

To learn more about Firelands Counseling & Recovery Services, please visit firelands.com/mentalhealth.