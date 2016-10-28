Local couple seek help in identifying 'whatsit'

One Norwalk couple, Henry and Juanita Haditsch certainly did.

Last year they visited one of their favorite places in search of an uncommon plant stand. They found what they thought would be the perfect fit for what they needed for $35, but then realized they weren’t quite sure what it was and lovingly dubbed the metal object a “whatsit.”

“My husband and I bought a whatsit at the antique mall in Norwalk a few years ago,” Jaunita said.

“We were told at the time that farmers and antique collectors who saw it at the mall could not identify it. Since then, we have had a number of guesses, but no identification of the object. The thing is metal, about 4-feet high, and somewhat hourglass-shaped.

“We subscribe to Grit magazine, which is kind of a country publication and they say you have anything and want to know what it is, you (show) us and we’ll you. Well, it’s been over a year and they apparently don’t know what it is because they’re never gotten back to us. We’ve sent pictures and everything. It appears to be a part of a something.”

Several attempts to guess the original use of the “whatsit” have been disagreed upon.

“We assumed it was a farm implement, something used on a farm. But maybe they didn’t ask the right farmers, the older ones,” Henry said.

“For all we know that could be up or that could be,” Jaunita said.

“We had one friend tell us they thought it was from part of a still and we had another friend that came and he’s from the country in I think he’s in West Virginia, down south. He said ‘No, it’s absolutely not part of a still.’ If you look inside you can see it’s greasy and oily. Someone else thought it was a chicken feeder, but it’s not a chicken feeder because the pipes don’t explain that.”

The object has pipes that come out of the bottom that fed whatever was held in it to another location.

“We think that there could be an extension that lines up with it, but I don’t know,” Henry said.

Why buy something when you’re not sure what it is?

“We kind of like strange things like that. I wanted something for plants; I wanted something unique for plants,” Jaunita said. “We weren’t necessarily looking for antiques. We’ve enjoyed it. The only thing is we’d like to know what it is.”

Anyone who thinks they may know what the object is is invited to write a letter to the editor or call the Haditschs at 419-668-9741.