Relationship-building key to successful job placement

On occasion, though, you encounter a third type, that rare person who leads quietly and confidently, yet seeks no recognition or praise for a job well done — and who is often uncomfortable as the center of attention. Mike Rey, community employment job developer for the Huron County Board of Developmental Disabilities (HCBDD), is just such an individual.

“I’ve been lucky to work with a lot of people who make me look good,” Rey said. “All I do is get a door open and get them the opportunity; they take the opportunity and run with it. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. That’s just people. I try to do a job match based on what the employer’s looking for and what the person’s looking for. It’s like any other relationship; you don’t always get the perfect match, and sometimes you have to try again. My job is to foster that relationship so that it becomes as normal and self-sustaining as possible. I don’t want the individual to have to depend on me to be a success. I want to support them to be successful on their own.”

Rey, who held a similar position during his 28-year tenure at Stark County DD, has spent the past three years with HCBDD building strong working relationships with individuals with disabilities, their families, and local businesses. “I usually get the initial referral from Lisa Cossin [HCBDD’s Director of Community Integration] or OOD [Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities, formerly known as the Bureau for Vocational Rehabilitation, or BVR],” said Rey. Then I meet with the person, get to know about their interests, past experience, where they live. … I almost always drive by the individual’s house, because if you can find a job where you can walk to work, that’s a bonus. I’ll help them develop a resume, fill out job applications, and take them to interviews. If there are businesses near the person’s home, I might just stop in and ask about the possibility of employment. You never know unless you ask. Once they’re hired, I’ll visit them at work two to four times per month for three months, just to make sure the relationship is solid and the fit is right.”

Cossin said that Rey’s support fills an important role for individuals with disabilities seeking employment in Huron County, especially as job coaching funded by OOD is time-limited. “Once the job coaching from OOD’s provider ends — usually after a total of around 40 hours, although it varies — then the person’s case is open with OOD for 90 more days,” she said. “After that 90-day period is over and their case with OOD is closed, the individual can choose a follow-along vendor to check in with them at work periodically to ensure that everything is working out. Unfortunately, 90 days can be a pretty long time for a new employee to go without that additional support; that’s where Mike comes in to fill the need and help people to get over small obstacles on the job. He’s really done great work for us, and has even found stable jobs for people who had been deemed unemployable in the past. We’re fortunate to have him here.”

In his typical fashion, Rey minimized his role. “No, I’m the one who’s been fortunate, being connected with a lot of individuals who really want to work, and who want a better life for themselves,” he said. “I always try to stress with employers that the people we work with are people first; any disability they might have is truly secondary. They want to be appreciated, to make a living, to have work that’s meaningful. And isn’t that really what we all want?”