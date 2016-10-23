A new boutique offered in an unexpected location

It might not be the first place someone would think to buy the perfect apparel for Friday’s game, but E’s Glow new boutique now offers some essential must-haves for the winter season.

“It’s been about a year, about November of last year (since we started selling clothes),” said owner Erica Knoll. “We started out really small, it was really only a couple of tops. In August we just brought out the clothing fixtures and now we’re just kind of vamping up for the holiday season. We have shipments coming in on a weekly basis now so our inventory is changing pretty frequently. “

So what sort of clothes do you find at a tanning salon with some of the best cutting-edge tanning booths and beds? Just about anything you can think of.

“One of the biggest vendors we’ve been getting the most from is the Home Tee,” she said.

“There (are) other similar ones out there. But these are from the website thehometee.com. These ones were featured on the Shark Tank and they’re known for their shirts being insanely soft. What’s kind of cool is that they donate 10 percent of all their sales to (Multiple Sclerosis) research too. So there’s kind of that little bit of something extra behind it too and all of their clothing is made in the U.S.A.

“That’s one thing that we always try to do. It doesn’t always happen but a really good portion of our clothing is made in the U.S.A. If I had to give a number, I would say about 85 percent. There’s a lot of options. It’s surprising. There are a lot of options for wholesale clothing made in the U.S.A.”

They sell more than T-shirts though.

“We carry a lot of graphics tees. Graphic tees are really trending right now so they’re doing really well. We try to sell a lot of Ohio inspired things. Anything that kind of replicates sports or the state of Ohio seems to do really well. We also carry these beanies that are really popular too, scarves, vests, jackets, boots (and Lu La Roe Leggings). We have some gift items. We also have unisex items. We have a little bit for the guys, though it is mainly women.”

Knoll said she feels it’s a great way to shop local, and was a way the salon could offer the community something she didn’t think was represented in Norwalk.

“For Christmas and stuff like that this is good and it gives you a place to shop local,” she said. “You pretty much have to go to Fremont or Sandusky for anything worthwhile, I mean there’s Walmart but from a local standpoint for shopping, there isn’t a lot.

“There are other things we could have done like hair, nail, massages, which we’ve tried that massage thing before but this is the easiest and had the best response and it’s fun,” she added. “You can basically come in and tan and fix yourself up all in one stop. For me the coolest thing is that we can do that and that’s its local and it’s in Norwalk, you don’t have to drive all the way to Sandusky.”

It was a good response to a changing business.

“We started off with the tanning, which has been going on for nine years,” Knoll said. “But with the industry changing, we wanted to find something that we could marry together that made sense. You have women already that are visiting the salon, so why not give them the opportunity? We know they’re going to shop for clothing somewhere, so we give them an opportunity to kind of do it all in one — a one-stop shop.”