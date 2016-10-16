Local company prints presidential balloons

Well, sort of.

Balloons at the debate were printed right here in Norwalk at Maple City Rubber Co.

“We made and printed these balloons in January of this year,” said Michael Kilbane. “The order was sold to one of our online distributors out of New York — BalloonsFast.com.

“With 2016 being a presidential election year we have had some other interesting custom printed balloon requests. I have also attached a couple of facial images of Trump and Clinton we printed on large 36” balloons for one of our customers. Although we were not the beneficiary of a lot of business stemming from the RNC being held in Cleveland (not from lack of effort) we did pick up a little. There were a lot of balloons with little elephants running around Maple City Rubber.”

The third and final presidential debate is set for 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.