The pleasure in small things: when a job becomes joy

Hansberger has worked for nearly two years as a restroom attendant at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, and is clearly passionate about doing the job well, and representing his employer in a positive way to racers and guests at the park.

“I’m stationed right here outside this supply room,” he said, pointing to a door just inside the men’s room entrance. “Guys buy shower tickets at the concessions, then bring them to me here to get their towels. When I’m not taking tickets, I check and take care of all the surfaces to make sure they’re kept clean and as dry as possible, and that all the dispensers are filled.” He smiles. “They tell me that the showers here are so nice that they’re worth it.”

Supervisor Kelly Predmore had nothing but praise for Hansberger’s performance.

“When Mike Rey (community employment job developer with the Huron County Board of Developmental Disabilities) brought Nick in to meet with me, I realized immediately that we needed to find or create a job for him that wouldn’t require him to be on his feet all day. His position is truly as an attendant, which means he greets and talks with the guests in the course of his duties. Does he do his work well? Let me put it this way: Nobody ever calls me to say we served them a great cheeseburger, but people have called to compliment the job Nick does, and how friendly he is. Nick’s attitude is so positive; it makes him a real role model and example for the younger workers. He’s a great asset to us here, and has been wonderful to work with. I certainly hope he sticks around.”

Rey credits both Hansberger and Summit with the success of their collaboration.

“Nick has the maturity, desire and drive to do the job well,” he said. “And Kelly and the rest of the staff at Summit Motorsports have treated him with great respect, and have worked to accommodate his physical needs. Nick is usually able to park his car right by the concession stands, when everyone else has to park across the road. If there’s a big event and he has to park further away, they’ll come pick him up in a golf cart so he doesn’t have to use his walker for long distances.”

Hansberger, who also works as a part-time administrative assistant at Christie Lane School, and whose past work experience was concentrated primarily in the restaurant industry, called “mutual respect” an integral part of the culture at Summit.

“It’s been a huge blessing being out here,” he said. “I feel like they go way above and beyond in working with me. It’s a family here, not just a typical place of employment. They’re all supportive. I mean, Kelly and his brother, Vic, came to see me when I was in the hospital in August. They didn’t have to do that, but it really meant a lot to me.” Hansberger paused for a moment, gazing out at the parking lot, where drivers were beginning to line up for amateur night. “This job, and my job at the school — I love them both. Best jobs I’ve ever had.”