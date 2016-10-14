Tom Olak's leadership, dedication honored as NEDC celebrates's new home

The new location for the NEDC, 12 Benedict Ave., was purchased by the organization in 2013 and since then has been renovated to hold its members and give a beautiful and central place for trainings should businesses wish to utilize it.

NEDC’s board executive director, Heather Horowitz, said the location was ideal. She said the agency is excited to be able to service the community from a convenient location.

“We encouraged people to build Norwalk, why not own a building in Norwalk and do that ourselves?” Horowitz said. “We saw the need in the workforce and the mismatch of skills and the need of people looking for skills and they’re not there. ... We’re really excited to hear what businesses need.

“We offer help with training, “ she added. “You only need six or seven people for a training session but if one person at another company only needs training for one person, they don’t know what to do. We listen to everyone and try to combine everyone and hold them here with our different educational partners. ... Our hopes are to make a little dent in the work force issues.

“Our main goal is make sure Norwalk business thrive; that’s our first goal. We want to make sure they’re doing well and if they’re not, see what we can do to help them. Secondary and tertiary would be to attract new businesses and to make sure the businesses that are here grow with pride.”

NEDC also took time to honor SC Strategic solutions, Norwalk Concrete Industries and Freight House as this year’s recipients of the Golden Maple Business Achievement Awards for their “significant investments in economy and community over the past year,” Mayor Rob Duncan said.

Bill Bader Jr., and Summit Motorsports received the Innovation Award and Jeff Huber was awarded the Pushing the Envelope Award.

Tom Olak’s memory was given special recognition at the event for being a part of just about everything going on in Norwalk.

Olak, 45, of Milan, died unexpectedly Jan. 3 after suffering a heart attack, leaving behind his wife and their two daughters. Olak ran the family business, Parts Distributors, Inc. in Norwalk. He was a member of several boards, serving in leadership positions for some, and active in other community endeavors.

“Tom Olak wore many hats husband, father, businessman, volunteer, pillar of our community,” said board president Deb Reed.

Olak was past president of the NEDC.

“He was a tireless advocate for many community organizations and projects and NEDC was blessed to be one of Tom’s causes,” she said.

“He was a constant force behind every success at his organization. Tom never had to be asked to be involved in anything, he just was. This building project was no exception and no one would be more proud of its completion today than Tom would be.”

In honor of Olak and his family — which includes his wife, Kathleen, and daughters, Regan and Kaitlynn — a large plaque will be hung in the NEDC’s building, inspiring others to attain to he is level of involvement, dedication and leadership in the community.