Fuel, fund needs a topic of discussion as winter approaches

“The maintenance building hanger looks very nice (after the maintenance projects were finished),” said board president Harry Brady. “Thanks to the Friends for heading that up. It looks a lot better than the fading blue (that it was). It looks really nice.”

“Things the friends have done here have just saved us thousands of dollars,” board member Randy Birchfield said.

“It wasn’t only just painting. We rehung all the sockets and fixed the gutter that was hanging off and looked like it was going to be blown away any second. There were several things that needed done. The board wants to thank the Friends for all the hard work.”

“It looks beautiful,” said board member Melissa James.

“It just shows you want we can of if we work together,” said president of the the Friends, Dan LeClair.

The board had a difficult task before them this month, attempting to decide what a strong decision for a fuel purchase.

The airport sold just under 1,500 gallons of AVGas fuel and 46 gallons of JetA fuel, for a total of $6,674 in fuel sales for the month of September, a good month for the business. Unfortunately, winter, a slow season, is just around the corner, the board is still struggling finacially and the large fuel sales, while good for income, nearly depleted the airport’s fuel stock.

“We need to do something about the AVGas,” Birchfield said, suggesting the board look into installing a chip that will alert them of how much gas is in the tanks at all times and when levels are getting low.

“We can get say 4,000 gallons now and that will get us through winter. We have a year (to use or sell it). We should be able to do that.”

James said she may have found a fuel source that holds the possibility of give them fuel at an exceptional price, saving much needed funds.

“Let’s just wait,” she said. “Let’s wait to see if we hear back from this guy in Florida and see if he can pull a rabbit out of his hat. We can wait another day or two and if we don’t hear back then we can make the purchase.”

The board agreed to the suggestion, moving that if no better option was presented to the board in the next two days, the board would make the fuel and chip purchase. Until then, it’s the waiting game.