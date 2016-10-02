Former Kmart building gains new life as industrial building

Hipp, who also is part owner of Maple City Ice, said he knows the building wouldn’t have much luck as another store with the current state of retail.

“We’re going to try to retrofit it for a warehouse-type application,” he said. “Something industrial.”

For the moment, he and his workers are trying to finish before winter — putting a new roof on the building among other things.

Hipp also has sold the front corner of the parking lot near Milan Avenue. He said it’s possible a restaurant may be going on the lot, although nothing is confirmed yet.

“You’ll probably know when I do,” he said.

The Norwalk Kmart store closed down in early 2014 when company officials decided not to renew its lease. Since then, the building and parking have been under the care of lot owner Hipp.