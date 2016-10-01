CyberOhio initiative launched to assist Ohio businesses

“When Ohio’s businesses are victimized by hackers, they can suffer millions of dollars in damage and place Ohio consumers at risk,” said Attorney General DeWine. “I believe by helping protect Ohio’s businesses, we also help protect the privacy and security of Ohio’s consumers.”

DeWine announced five initiatives the Attorney General’s Office would begin as part of CyberOhio:

Creation of a Cybersecurity Advisory Board, composed of industry experts and business leaders. The Board will provide guidance for Attorney General’s Office initiatives on cybersecurity.

Exploring draft legislation to improve the legal cybersecurity environment in Ohio for businesses and consumers.

Cybersecurity training opportunities including a cybersecurity business summit to be held in the spring of 2017 and cybersecurity trainings for small businesses.

Expanding the Ohio Attorney General’s Identity Theft Unit to assist businesses with cybersecurity and data privacy.

Encourage more cybersecurity workforce personnel, including through the creation of collaborative internship opportunities between businesses and Ohio colleges and universities.

The Cybersecurity Advisory Board will be chaired by Kirk Herath, vice-president and chief privacy officer at Nationwide Financial Services. The board will be holding its first meeting following the news conference announcing the initiatives. Other board members include: