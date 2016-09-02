At work just like home for Dorothy Ruffer

And why not? She has spent the last 35 years as the store owner. Part of every day is spent at the store, mostly drinking coffee and meeting with her customers.

She’s as much a part of the store as the coolers of beer and gas pumps.

“I love my store,” Ruffer said Wednesday morning. “I love my business. I love the people. The customers and employees. I’m proud to be in Norwalk.”

Store manager Jeff Reineck and the employees surprised Ruffer Wednesday morning with a cake, flowers and a plaque honoring her 35 years in the business.

“The first 10 years were really rough. Getting established in small business is very, very hard. It takes a lot of patience. Had I not owed a lot more money on the business than it was worth at the time I probably would have given up. But I didn’t give up I kept going, paid my bills and still paying my bills today.”

Ruffer said there were just 13 homes in Sycamore Hills when she opened the store. And it was tough in the early going.

“There was nothing here,” she said. “Old habits break hard. People go where they have always gone. I was in business about four years before I decided to go 24 hours. People never have to stop and think ‘are they open now?’”

The only day the store closes in on Christmas and “We have to hunt around to find a key to lock the front door.”

It’s a good gig if you can get it, Ruffer said.

“A lot of friends,” she said. “I have a lot of customers today and I don’t know their names. I know what they smoke, what they drink. I know where their grandkids live. It is wonderful.

“I love to talk and I love to listen. Listening has helped me over the years more than talking. Never thought I would be here this many years. At 72 I don’t really have any intentions of going away. A good place to be. I work a couple of hours every day and most of my work involves sitting at this table talking to people.”

Ruffer said she comes from a family of self-employed people.

“My dad owned Fisher’s Market,” she said. “My sister, Bernie, started working there when she was 12 and took over when he died in 1980. My brother (Charlie Fisher) has sold wood-burning stoves since 1972 and has a business selling top soil and dirt.

“You never plan on getting rich, but you always know you will have a roof over your head.”