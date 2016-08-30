Changes coming to Willard streets

At Whistler Drive, the city council decided to eliminate a stop sign, near the high school.

“Originally they had put the stop sign in because the high school’s front sidewalk was right there,” City manager Jim Ludban said. “Now that the high school is gone, it’s been moved over, we saw the stop sign was unnecessary. So it’ll be a through street from Euclid to Dale.”

This could have been an decision of concern for area parents, but Ludban assures, there is no reason to fret. The decision was not made in haste.

“I had the police department look at it and the fire department look at it,” he said. “We had several people telling us it should be removed and giving us their opinions. I feel pretty good about it.”

North and south streets in Willard also will become through streets. Ludban said the stop signs that at one time prevented it were due to a school that is no longer there.

“Also, Euclid at Pearl Street we removed the stop sign,” he said. “There’s no stop sign on Woodlawn down to Tiffin Street. And it’s the same thing with Woodbine. It used to be a through street as well. We removed the stop sign at at Howard Street because the hospital is gone now, so that’ll make that kind of a through street.”

Ludban said the council elected to keep the stop sign at High Street that is near the park for safety.

“We removed the stop signs where they were no longer necessary,” he said. “Some people say, ‘well, won’t that encourage speeding?’ That’s what we have a police force for. It’s already 25 mph through there. And if we get a lot of concerned calls or notice something we need to consider, we’ll look at it again.”

Most of the changes are slated to take place in the next couple weeks, giving drivers a chance to realize the coming changes.

“We posted a sign informing the citizens of the upcoming traffic changes so they can prepare and so they know what to expect,” Ludban said. “I wanted to have them out for a couple weeks beforehand so people have an idea of what’s going on and so they know.”