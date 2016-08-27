Pair of foreclosure auctions to be conducted by private auctioneer

Both properties are offered for online auction now through Sept. 22 at www.gryphonusa.com. Bidders who prefer to bid live may do so on the final day of the offering by contacting the auctioneer.

The first property is a 3BR/2BA ranch style home on 8 acres at 6455 London Groveport Road in Grove City appraised at $300,000, with a minimum bid of $240,000.

The second is a 4BR/2BA Colonial at 6110 Holiday Lane, Dublin, appraised at $240,000 with a minimum bid of $159,850.

The foreclosure auction of real estate by private auctioneer is not new in Ohio. However the process has recently been streamlined under Ohio Sub HB 390 which passed in May and was signed by Gov. John Kasich in late June. Key modifications allow for selling online only as well as defining the role of Private Selling Officers who would be qualified to undertake the auctions across the state.

"This change is long overdue in Ohio. Privatizing foreclosure auctions will let the courts and creditors get properties sold more quickly and efficiently than simply running the auction through the local sheriff’s department benefiting both the consumer and the creditor," said Richard Kruse, president of Gryphon USA and a state qualified Private Selling Officer.

Individuals seeking information may visit www.GryphonUSA.com or call Richard Kruse at 614-885-0020 and rfk@gryphonusa.com.