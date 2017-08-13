LeBron James to produce comedy set in LA sneaker store for HBO

LeBron James has put his size-15 footprint of approval on a new comedy being developed by his entertainment company for HBO.

James' SpringHill Entertainment — named for the Akron, Ohio, apartment complex where the Cavs star grew up — has inked a deal with HBO to create a yet-to-be named, half-hour comedy based in a sneaker shop, according to multiple reports and confirmed by a source close to James.

The show will be set in Los Angeles and feature two best friends along with fellow employees in the store in the midst of the "insane" and "obsessive" sneaker culture.

James, along with fellow Akron St. Vincent/St. Mary alum Maverick Carter, are executive producers of the show.

James knows a thing or two about sneakers, as his signature Nike basketball shoes are on their 14th incarnation. His latest lifetime endorsement deal with the shoemaker signed in late 2015 is reportedly worth a record $1 billion.

The show is also being produced by filmmaker Shawn Wines, who won a student Academy Award for the short film High Maintenance.

This is the latest in a series of off-the-court moves for James as he expands his business interests off the basketball court. His company is already producing a documentary for HBO that looks at the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. SpringHill is also producing a three-part look at the modern history of the NBA for Showtime that is expected to air sometime in 2018.

The game show The Wall currently airs at 9 p.m. Thursdays on NBC, and the comedy Survivor's Remorse will return for its fourth season Aug. 20 on Starz.

