There has been many people along my journey that have helped me get to where I am. I have built relationships that go beyond just the game. I just want to say thank you to a few of those people who have impacted and changed my life.

My number one fan and critic has always been my father.

He is the first to tell me when I had a bad game, and the first to tell me when I had a bad one. However, without him I would’ve never made it this far. He made me work out when I didn’t want to. He made me watch film, when all I wanted to do was play video games. His dedication to me is something I don’t always acknowledge, but will always be thankful for.

My mom is someone I have always been very close with, and could tell anything to. She has always been so supportive and proud of me, no matter how I performed. My parents have given me all I could’ve asked for and even if I don’t always act like it, I hope they know how thankful I am.

I have been very blessed to play under the best coaching staff a player can have.

Coach (Brett) Seidel instilled in us that basketball is just a game, and at the end of the day building relationships is what really matters. He isn’t just my high school basketball coach, but a friend and role model. We had countless talks in his office between the two of us, but many of them weren’t centered around basketball. He taught me more about life than he did about the game, and that’s the way it should be.

My teammates are guys that I am happy to call my brothers.

We have made so many memories over the course of four short years. I still talk to every guy I ever played with. Winning the Firelands Conference in 2016 was one of the highlights of my life in high school. But it doesn’t compare to the times we had off the court.

I can honestly say that I love every one of them and the times we spent together were the best of my life. I know from a distance, it may not seem like it when you look down from the stands and see us barking and yelling at eachother. Nobody will ever understand the bond that we share and the tightness and love of our group.

Lastly I want to thank the people of Greenwich and South Central Local Schools.

The community showed up in big numbers at every game, home or away. They cheered us on and were proud no matter what the outcome of the game was. Their unwavering support meant everything to our team. I’ve been an all-conference and all-district player. I’ve scored over 1,000 points, and won a conference championship.

But most importantly I’ve built relationships with people that will last a lifetime and formed an unbreakable bond with family, coaches and teammates. For all of these things and people I will forever be grateful. Thank you.