Get ready for a fun year Willard

He still remembers all of them today, and I couldn't wait to make my own so I can live with those wonderful memories the rest of my life.

As I enter my last year of high school, It's extremely bittersweet. It's been a fun ride. I started out playing all my sports at a very young age, traveling around the country competing in volleyball, basketball and softball. I got to play in the same Northern Ohio League that my dad did when he was in high school which was a very competitive league that made all the teams better because of all the competition.

I've become friends with a lot of good athletes that also competed in the NOL, which most have moved on to play at the next level. I'm very sad that the NOL is not a league anymore and we had to move to the Sandusky Bay Conference. I hope that it will be just as competitive as the NOL was.

Travel leagues are always fun meeting and playing with new people, but it doesn't compare to the bond you make with your teammates during school ball. The friendships that are created during the seasons are what makes it such a wonderful memory, not only does it create great teammates but it also makes life long friendships.

Those friendships also include our outstanding coaches that would do anything for us. Their leadership is what holds us together and makes us individuals into a family.

I can't wait to take the courts and field with my family one last time and to add to all my memories that I already created in the past. Not only am I excited to play my last year of sports I'm excited to go to all the other sporting events with my friends and be in the student sections with them one last time because as an athlete myself I know how special it is to have a big crowd and cheerful fans at a game.

From playing AAU ball at an early age It helped me to become mentally and physically strong enough to play at the varsity level as a freshman in all three sports. Also I was very fortunate to have great upperclassman leaders that helped and encouraged me to become a better player. And now that I'm going into my senior year I hope to be a great leader like the ones I had the opportunity to play with. If all goes well this last year I will be receiving 12 varsity letters.

All of the athletes at Willard are always encouraging each other, but it's more than just the athletes, it's also the other students, teachers and administration that encourage us each and everyday to go out and be out best.

Growing up and playing sports in Willard has been very special and meaningful to me and I would just like to thank all of the community and school personal that have helped me along the way to not only get me to this point, but will be there to help me through this last year and from that point forward.

Go Flashes!