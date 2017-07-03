Cavs need to worry about future of defense

For a bulk of the last two years, Cleveland's additions have centered on boosting the offense, helping the Cavaliers become a fast-paced, high-scoring group often reliant on 3-point bombs.

Channing Frye. Kyle Korver. Deron Williams. Mike Dunleavy -- before shipping him away in January.

Adding them to an offensive-minded core featuring LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and J.R. Smith led the Cavs to a prolific offensive season. They ranked third in offensive efficiency, fourth in scoring and second in a trio of other important categories -- effective field goal percentage, 3-pointers made and 3-point shooting percentage.

It's that same offense that spearheaded an impressive run through the Eastern Conference, burying Indiana, Toronto and Boston while leading to visions of a second straight title. It's alluring to believe in this defense-optional new era that the best approach is having as much firepower as possible.

But then came the Finals. Then came the Warriors. Both teams boasted dazzling offensive players. Only the difference between the two teams became discernible early. It should be those memories for the Cavs -- defensive lapses, dying on screens, free runs to the hoop, countless dunks -- that leads to a different approach this summer.

It's time to focus on defense, the primary distinction between Golden State and Cleveland. Just look at the rosters and compare.

The silly perceptions of Stephen Curry as a defender don't match the numbers. He's never going to get consideration for All-Defense and rightfully so, but he was top 20 in defensive real plus-minus among point guards while ranking 24th in the NBA in defensive rating during the regular season. Curry also finished seventh in steals and at the top of the deflections category.

Beyond Curry is a collection of premier individual defenders, two-way players that the Cavs are lacking.

Klay Thompson, who should have gotten more recognition for NBA All-Defense, showed his prowess during the postseason, making things difficult on Irving in the Finals. Draymond Green, the linchpin of Golden State's second-ranked unit, was Defensive Player of the Year. In his first season with the Warriors, Kevin Durant ranked top 20 in defensive real plus-minus, finishing one spot ahead of two-time DPOY Kawhi Leonard. Durant was seventh in NBA defensive rating.

Mix in Andre Iguodala's fast hands off the bench, Zaza Pachulia's bulk in the middle, Shaun Livington's length and versatility, and David West's brute strength and it should be a reminder that the Warriors are much more than a dazzling, showy offensive-minded squad.

As for the Cavs, they ranked 22nd in defensive efficiency during the regular season and were middle of the pack in defensive field goal percentage, allowing opponents to shoot 45.8 percent.

Irving is one of the league's worst defenders, ranking 73rd among 84 point guards in defensive real plus-minus. Irving had a harrowing defensive rating (112.7), and the only players further down the list for the Cavaliers were Richard Jefferson (113.3) and Deron Williams (114.0).

Smith had brilliant moments during the postseason, the player tasked with containing Paul George and DeMar DeRozan, but he has always been an inconsistent defender. Just as he's capable of frustrating opponents, Smith is equally prone to lapses, which helps explain why he ranked 55th out of 99 shooting guards in defensive real plus-minus.

Kevin Love has shaken his previous reputation as a defensive liability, but the Warriors remain a problematic matchup for him. Korver, a key piece off the bench and one of the league's premier outside shooters, has become a negative defender at this point of his career. Frye is unplayable against the Warriors because he can't keep up with the vast array perimeter-oriented personnel. Iman Shumpert could be on his way out.

The Cavs have built their roster in hopes of keeping pace with the Warriors on offense, having the floor spacing and shooting to match. But in doing so, they slipped too far defensively. If the goal is to close the gap on the champs then it will take a shift in thinking.

That means adding capable defenders. Thabo Sefolosha should get strong consideration now that P.J. Tucker is off the market. Maybe even Dwayne Dedmon at center.

Thus far, the Cavs have been linked to burly Zach Randolph and have an agreement in place with Jose Calderon. It's tough to quibble with the Calderon deal too much. Options are limited given what they have to spend and getting a quality veteran point guard to play behind Irving is important.

In a few ways, Calderon is similar to Williams. Calderon comes cheap, taking the veteran's minimum, and has the outside shooting the Cavs desire.

Still, this is the kind of the player the Cavs have been drawn to the last few years. And they should have learned it's not the best approach to dethroning the Warriors.

