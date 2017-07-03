Cavaliers, Kyle Korver agree to three-year, $22 million contract

Korver, 36, was perhaps the Cavs' top priority as a free agent this offseason. He led the NBA in 3-point field-goal percentage (.451) last season and has made the fifth-most 3s in NBA history (2,049) in his 14 pro seasons.

Joining the Cavs in a trade in January from Atlanta, he shot .485 from 3-point range and averaged 10.7 points off the bench. Because Cleveland traded for Korver last season, the team was eligible to pay him without restriction by the league's complex salary rules.

With Korver's contract and the one-year deal Jose Calderon agreed to on Saturday, the Cavs' payroll is already up to an estimated $137 million (for 12 players) -- $18 million over the league's luxury tax line next season.

According to ESPN, the Cavs would pay an estimated $42.7 million in luxury taxes after the Korver contract. And of course there are still three roster spots available.

Teams can announce signings of free-agent contracts beginning Thursday.

Sources indicate that the third year of Korver's deal is partially guaranteed. He would turn 39 in March of his final season of that contract.

The Cavs traded Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams, their 2019 first-round pick, and cash to the Atlanta Hawks to get Korver. The deal took the league by surprise -- the Cavs had a vacancy at shooting guard with J.R. Smith out because of a broken thumb, but trading for the likes of Korver seemed a long shot due to the team's limited trade assets.

Korver caught fire in February and shot 60 percent from 3-point range, but missed much of March due to a recurring foot injury. He never really got going in the playoffs, in part because he was a focal point for opponents to defend on the perimeter.

Like much of Cleveland's bench, Korver struggled in the Finals. He averaged 4.4 points and shot just .313 from 3-point range against the Warriors.

Korver had never played in the Finals before joining the Cavs, and his Atlanta Hawks clubs had lost to LeBron James and Cleveland in each of the previous two playoffs.

With Korver's deal, the Cavs now have him, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Smith, and Tristan Thompson under contract beyond next season.

James can opt out of his contract after next season, but could sign a new, $209 million contract with the team.

Iman Shumpert has two years and $21 million left on his contract, but the Cavs are searching for a trade partner.

