Bedingfield wants Flashes to 'Create your own' legacy

New boys’ basketball coach Joe Bedingfield sat down to talk about the past and present of Willard hoops, his coaching influences and his brain child, the Next Level Basketball 419 Skills Camp. He is joined by assistant coach and former Willard head coach Dave Hirschy who also had a hand in the camp coming to life.

Here is this week’s Saturday Conversation:

Jake Furr: You played here in 2000, what was that like to be a part of this amazing program?

Joe Bedingfield: Yeah I graduated in 2000, and my classmates were amazing. We had guys like Anthony Langhurst, Charlie Frye, Chad Carr and a lot of guys like that. Nick Dials was a freshman and Derek Fay was a junior so you can see, I played on a very good basketball team.

JF: Was your coach (Greg) Nossman?

JB: When I was a junior, Nossman took the job. The year before he came, our varsity team (I was a junior varsity player as a sophomore) only won three games. So I am coming into a very similar situation. It is different now because I am a coach and not a player, but I have seen this movie before and I hope it turns out very similar because Nossman has had a lot of success.

JF: I saw you posted a ton of pictures on Twitter from your time at the Michigan State camp. That has to be an amazing experience.

JB: That has been something I have done since leaving college. It is my 12th year doing this and it is something I do to become a better coach. You are around some amazing coaches for four days plus you get to watch the Michigan State Spartans practices and learn from one of the best coaches in college basketball history in Tom Izzo. We went to coach Izzo’s house for dinner on the last day and he is just a normal dude. They do a clinic and you can grab ideas and drills. There are college coaches from Division II and III schools there working that camp. There are a lot of people who work this camp because of the way he treats people. That is what I try to bring to high school basketball and coach (Dave) Hirschy does it too. We try to treat people the way you want to be treated and Izzo does that too. It is simple and he is a simple guy. For a hall of fame coach to have a bunch of nobodies like me over to his house for dinner and learn from him is amazing. He talked for 45 minutes and answered any question we had. It is just very cool.

JF: I know you are a big Michigan State guy too. I think I did a story with you in it while I was in Bucyrus about your Final 4 and National Champ picks and you went with MSU and they got knocked out in the second round.

Dave Hirschy: That is exactly why Joe hired me! (Laughs) When I was here, I had no idea Joe was a Spartan fan like I was, but he takes it to the next level because he works that camp. But I will always be a huge Izzo fan. A couple of years back, a bunch of area coaches did a benefit for my wife and coach Izzo signed a ball for my wife and I as well as a ball to auction off at the benefit. Stuff like that just shows that he is a great guy. Joe wants to simulate a lot of the work ethic he sees at that camp. We know it is a high level at Michigan State, but work ethic can be applied at any level. That is something that Joe is bringing to this program and I think it is working very well.

JF: Yeah it does seem to be working well because you have four guys in the gym right now at 1:30 p.m. shooting and working on their game. That is a huge step in the right direction. How have you been able to do that in such a short amount of time?

JB: Its isn’t me. We talked to the guys before and I stole a coach Izzo saying. I told them if you have a player-led team, you will be pretty successful. If you have a coach-led team, you will be pretty average. I think the kids want to win and we have had a lot of community members step up. Our Athletic Boosters have really stepped up and they purchased The Gun for both the boys and girls program. The girls program has been very good and coach (Jon) Dawson has done an amazing job. I think our guys have seen the girls’ success and they want some of that. They know they have to get in the gym. It is great to have players who want to be here. A lot of the guys worked the youth camp this morning, went home, had lunch and came right back here to get some shots up. We had some players over to our houses for lunch and just asked them what they wanted out of this. We are trying to find ways to help them succeed. We want to give them opportunities to get better and that is what it takes sometimes. I don’t think it is about us, they have to be the ones to decide what they want to do and how they want the season to go.

JF: You touched on a bit about the history of Willard basketball. We talked before and you are trying to start a new chapter in a rich history. But in the past, how much pressure do you think the players felt just because of that rich history?

DH: When I came here, the history for kids went no further than the end of their nose. They had the coach Nossman Era to reflect on. Joe Loar was a great player in our program. Then both Danny and Ryan got a chance to play in the state tournament. But our player had a little bit of that but didn’t really go back to the coach (Bob) Haas Era over than just looking at the banners on the wall. Now, I did as a coach so a lot of that pressure is self-inflicted pressure. As far as the pressure to succeed because of the guys in front of them, kids don’t really think that way I don’t think. They live in the now. Joe and I are trying to do that, we are trying to coach in the now. We respect the past and cherish what they did, but now we have to carve out our own legacy.

JB: Just to add to what coach said, we have camp going on right now and our motto is, “Create Yours.” We are proud of the past, but we are excited about the future. It is what it is, it is no different than if you had a successful brother and everyone compares you to that. We just say you have to create your own. This is your time.

JF: What is the one thing that you need to do as a coach and this team needs to do as a unit to get them back to where Willard basketball was? What are you guys kind of hammering down to make sure happens?

JB: Relationships. That is No. 1. I will steal another coach Izzo thing again, but he will say kids are not much different than they used to be. A lot of people will tell you they are, but if you get a kid to trust you and make sure they know that you care for them and you are working hard for them, they will do anything you ask. We are really working on getting this kids to know us and us getting to know them. We haven’t only been working in the gym, but we have them over to just have one-on-one conversations. I worked for coach (Brett) Seidel over at South Central and he does an amazing job at that. He taught me a lot about that. I didn’t understand that when I was a younger coach. The relationships get lost in the shuffle.

DH: I am reading a lot of books on it. I just bought the book about (UCLA coach John) Wooden and Kareem Abdul Jabbar and their 50-year friendship. The ‘Cubs Way’ is also a great read and learning how they formed that championship organization. I am as guilt of this as anyone, but you get so wrapped up in the X’s and O’s and forget about the Jimmy’s and the Joe’s. You have to make sure you form those relationships and Joe is doing an amazing job at that right now.

JF: Speaking of creating relationships, this Next Level Basketball 419 Skills Camp has to be one of the most helpful relationship builders between players and coaches as well as coach to coach. You guys have something like 15 coaches in this thing.

DH: We hope to build on that even more, because where we host this at, Buckeye Central, they are adding another gym and hopefully soon, we can add even more coaches to the mix. We started this a log time ago. I stepped down and Joe went to Seneca East then over to South Central. Other coaches stepped down and got out of coaching and it fizzled a little bit. Joe and I got together last year and talked about bringing it back. Phil Loy was able to get the Buckeye Central gym for us and it came together kind of last minute. We started it in 2011 and it was Joe and I’s brain child. We noticed a lot of kids were playing a lot of AAU and team stuff, but a lot of skills stuff was lacking with our own kids and we decided to do a skills camp like the old days but make it more like an NBA camp with stuff we wanted to do and emphasize. It was stuff like making a wrap-around, left-handed pass into the post. Cutting, moving, screening and agility. Joe and I may have come up with it early on, but we have some great coaches in this area and we use those resources. Coach (Joe) Balogh was a huge get and coach Loy helps out. Coach (Tim) Ehresman who was very successful at Wynford is helping out. We have been very fortunate to have a lot of coaches who want to see this camp succeed.

JF: We do have some very amazing basketball minds in this area who are veteran coaches who are going to be at this thing.

JB: Another guy who is huge into it is (Colonel Crawford assistant) Nate Hill. After the first year of hosting it at Willard, we hosted it in Bucyrus where he was head coach. Nate was one of the first guys to jump on board with us after he got permission from his wife. (Laughs) Once we brain stormed it is very important to get that first follower and Nate was that guy who took it to the next level. Coach (Chris) Sheldon at Western Reserve and coach (David) Sheldon at Colonel Crawford talk about the time their dad (Rob Sheldon) coached and how he always talked about how the coaches have to have each other’s backs. Except for those 32 minutes when you play each other. That is what this camp is about too. We get the opportunity to coach different kids. We are all friends until we play each other, then we are friends afterwards.

DH: I think that is great for our kids too. When they hear different voices, it is always a plus. When they head coach Balogh say a point that we emphasized they see well they named a floor after this guy so maybe we better listen. If they hear it from different coaches, they say they hear it from their home school. It isn’t like they didn’t believe us, but it reenforces what we preach to them. I think other coaches would say the same thing. We mentioned coach Hill, I really have a small part in this. We thought of it, but Joe and Nate have taken it to the next level with their technology. Nate does a news letter every month and Joe runs the website. It is a neat operation. We do not give out many awards. The biggest award you get is a sweaty shirt. Thats when you know you got something out of it. If you are expecting to play a ton of 5-on-5, it is not like that. We are not holding free throw shooting contests or playing knockout. We work on skills.

JF: What is the No. 1 goal for this entire camp? You touched on skill development, but what is the bigger picture goal?

DH: The goal is for the kids to enjoy the game of basketball and to get better at a certain area of the game. If they can take one thing away from camp that they will use and work on to get better, then the camp was well worth the money and well worth the travel time. If a kid came and wasn’t a great ball-handler, if he came come in and learn some drills about how to be a better ball-handler, that is well worth it every penny.

JB: We don’t focus on making money with this camp. We teach drills and try to help kids become better players. I wasn’t a very good player and I think there are kids out there just like me who wants to be a part of something and who wants to get better even if they are a role player. My parents were great because they sent me to a ton of camps, but there was a lot of playing knockout and stuff like that. They spent a ton of money to send me everywhere. What we do is not about the money, but we want to provide kids with a drill that gives them an opportunity to get better. We also record the drills and send it to you in an email so you have that drill there to watch and do whenever you want. You get a lot for your money and I don’t know how many camps out there can say you get more bang for your buck.

The Next Level 419 Skills Camp runs from July 17-19 at Buckeye Central High School in New Washington. There will be two sessions with grades 4-8 going at 8 a.m through 10 a.m. while grades 9-12 go from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. It costs $40 per camper and they will receive instruction from: Greg Nossaman, Olentangy Liberty; Joe Balogh, Ontario; Joe Bedingfield, Willard; Dave Hirschy, Willard; Nate Hill, Colonel Crawford; Brett Seidel, South Central; Phil Loy, Buckeye Central; Tim Ehresman, Wynford; Ted Willman, Tiffin Calvert; Brett Kaple, Colonel Crawford. Rest of the information can be found at nextlevelbasketball419.com.