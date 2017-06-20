Kyle Young joins Buckeyes for 2017-18 season

“We are very excited to add Kyle to the 2017 class,” Holtmann said. “His versatility, motor and work ethic make him a great addition to our program. We really look forward to getting him to campus to join his teammates.”

A Top 100 recruit nationally, Young was three-time All-Ohio selection, helping Massillon Jackson High School to the Division I state championship and a 28-2 record in his final season. As a senior, Young averaged a team-high 18 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 59 percent from the field. In his junior campaign, Young scored 21 points per contest while grabbing eight rebounds per game. He finished his high school career with 1,582 points.

Young is the third newcomer to the Buckeye roster for the 2017-18 season, joining Beverly, a 6-0 guard from Hazard, Ky., and Wesson, a 6-9 forward from Westerville, Ohio.