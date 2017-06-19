One year after Cleveland's long-awaited championship, one fact remains: No one will forget June 19, 2016

An entire year has passed since LeBron James authored the Declaration of Independence from Sports Misery. A year has passed since the infamous Cleveland heartbreak montage took its last few breaths.

It's been one year since the names Elway and Byner and Mesa relinquished their grips on our sports consciences. It's been one year since those waiting five years and those waiting the full 52 packed the streets of downtown Cleveland like sardines itching to escape from a can.

One year ago, Cleveland fans turned the streets — typically deserted on a Sunday night, especially on a holiday — into the biggest bash the city has ever enjoyed. Every attendee slipped into a trance, mesmerized by the events that had unfolded on the hardwood on the other side of the country.

The rapture had finally hit. Hell had finally frozen over. That ambitious dream that no one ever considered realistic had finally come to fruition.

Cleveland had finally secured its long-awaited championship.

There was no preparation for this, no crash course on what to do or how to act. No one could envision what would come next, for how long the sports honeymoon phase would persist.

So they cleaned out every open bar's arsenal of alcohol. They poured champagne from their apartment windows onto the crowds below. They hugged and high-fived every stranger and every familiar face, every person they made sure to watch the game with just in case that I-remember-where-I-was sort of history took place.

They passed potted plants and shopping carts through the mob. They commandeered a parked fire truck. They climbed atop trees, fences, lampposts and anything else that could provide a panoramic view of the surreal scene.

They returned for the official culmination of a half-century-long journey a few days later, when the Cavaliers trudged along ever so deliberately through the masses on a sweltering Wednesday afternoon. They camped out for the parade the night before, too. They waited since 1964 for the chance; you never know when you might receive another one.

There was no sequel this summer to that box office phenomenon. We're equipped with memories that will last a lifetime — everyone remembers that night, where they were, how they celebrated, what LeBron said in the emotional moments following the final whistle, from where Kyrie Irving stopped on a dime and launched the much more satisfying version of "The Shot."

We're also left craving more.

That's how sports pulls us in. There's always an opportunity to build off of an achievement.

Imagine going another 51 years without another similar experience.

Cleveland thrived in 2016. This year, it's different. Frankly, it's a bit weird. It feels like uncharted territory. How does a city frequently associated with athletic failure proceed after rewriting its sports history with an award-winning championship chapter?

One title helped to eliminate some of the "woe is us" attitude and that "Only in Cleveland" mantra.

Then, the Indians squandered a 3-1 advantage in the World Series. The Browns narrowly avoided a winless season. The Warriors dismissed the Cavs in five games in the NBA Finals.

"I'm not trying to be greedy, but it was almost like there was a little bit of luck involved," said Jake Isaacson, a native Clevelander who now lives in Paris and travels back regularly for Browns games. "Being a Cleveland fan, I can always find a reason for it to be a typical, Cleveland mess. I don't think I would have that Cleveland pessimism in my gut had the Indians closed it out.

"Even with the Cavs winning, you immediately jump into that typical Cleveland fan mentality of, 'We should've done it, but we didn't.' It's amazing, after 30 years, it just gets beaten into you. No matter what, it's always glass half-empty somehow.

"Now it becomes, what was the fantasy? Was it winning the championship or losing the championship? What is the more ironic thing? Is it Cleveland being Cleveland with Tony Fernandez and 'The Drive' and 'The Fumble' and Jose Mesa? Is that what it is, and we just got lucky?"

Really, the reason shouldn't matter. No recent or future shortcoming can take away from what the Cavs accomplished in 2016.

Maybe a World Series triumph or — and this is a bit far-fetched, so stick with me — a Super Bowl victory would remodel the foundation of the Cleveland fan psyche. Isaacson, after all, said a Browns championship "would be like birth-of-children sort of happiness."

For many, especially those waiting decades, the Cavs provided that sort of thrill last summer. And even if it now seems like a distant memory, given the close calls that Cleveland has endured since, one fact remains:

No one will forget June 19, 2016.

