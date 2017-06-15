Norwalk High School looking for head varsity wrestling coach

Interested persons should apply in writing by 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 13, 2017 to: Josh Schlotterer, Director of Student Activities, via email to schlottj@norwalktruckers.net or by mail to: NHS - Attn: J. Schlotterer, 350 Shady Lane Dr., Norwalk, Ohio 44857

OHSAA Football Officiating Class

The Bay Area Officials Association will be holding an OHSAA football officiating class. The class will meet on Monday and Wednesday evenings starting July 10th and ending August 9th. Successful candidates will receive their permit to officiate the 2017 football season. Classes will be held at Perkins High School room 301 from 6:00 to 8:30 pm. Those who are interested should contact Greg Bartemes at 419-366-2532 / email semetrab@hotmail.com or Lee Paden at 440-320-3317 / email oil_lee@hotmail.com. The cost of the class is $65 and you will be required to enroll and pay for the class prior to July 10th.

Football Officiating Class Offered

Football officiating classes will be starting July 17th at Shelby High School. For class description, meeting times, and registration, log on to http://officials.myohsaa.org/Register, and select Firelands Area FB New Officials Class. Cost is $85. Contact Greg Williams at 419-347-1915 (H), cell/text 419-565-7322, or e-mail sideline_ref@neo.rr.com for further information.

Next Level Basketball Camp 419

The Next Level Basketball Camp 419 for 2017. will be located in New Washington at Buckeye Central High School July 17-19th open to boys and girls. Grades 4-8 will be 8 am - 10 am while Grades 9-12 will be 10:30 - 12:30.

Coaches scheduled to be there include:

Greg Nossaman Olentangy Liberty

Joe Balogh Ontario

Joe Bedingfield Willard

Dave Hirschy Willard

Nate Hill Colonel Crawford

Brett Seidel South Central

Phil Loy Buckeye Central

Tim Ehresman Wynford

Ted Willman Tiffin Calvert

Brett Kaple Colonel Crawford

Rest of the information can be found on the websites nextlevelbasketball419.com