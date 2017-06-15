Holtmann Completes Ohio State Coaching Staff

"I am excited about the addition of Ryan, Mike and Terry to our coaching staff,” Holtmann said. “They are outstanding people and coaches. They complement each other extremely well. I know they are committed to working hard to help Ohio State Basketball compete at the highest level. They are excited to get to work!"

Ryan Pedon

Ryan Pedon enters his first season as an assistant coach at Ohio State after joining the staff in June 2017. The Columbus native returns home after spending the last two seasons as an assistant on Chris Holtmann’s staff at Butler.

In Pedon’s two seasons at Butler, the Bulldogs tallied a 47-20 record and advanced the NCAA Tournament twice. Last year, the Bulldogs went 25-9, finished second in the BIG EAST and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011. Two seasons ago, Butler went 22-11 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Before his time at Butler, Pedon spent two seasons at Illinois as an assistant to head coach (and former Ohio State assistant) John Groce. Pedon also spent three seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Toledo, helping the Rockets to 19 wins in 2011-12, and five seasons at Miami (Ohio), where the RedHawks won the MAC Tournament title in 2007 to earn the school’s first NCAA Tournament bid since 1999.

Pedon also served as director of basketball operations at Kent State from 2002-05 and as a graduate assistant at Miami (Ohio) from 2000-02.

Pedon played college basketball at Wooster, where he was a three-year letterwinner and helped the Fighting Scots to three NCAA Tournaments and three North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) regular-season championships. In 2000, he won Wooster’s prestigious “Bear Award.”

Pedon received his bachelor’s degree in communications from Wooster in 2000 and a master’s degree in sport organization from Miami (Ohio) in 2002. He and his wife, Stephanie, have a son, Maddox (5).

2017 – Ohio State, Assistant Coach

2015-17 – Butler University, Assistant Coach

2013-15 – Illinois, Assistant to the Head Coach

2010-13 – Toledo, Assistant Coach

2005-10 – Miami (Ohio), Assistant Coach

2002-05 – Kent State, Director of Basketball Operations

2000-02 – Miami (Ohio), Graduate Assistant

Mike Schrage

Mike Schrage (pronounced “SHRAWG-ee”) begins his first season as an assistant coach at Ohio State after joining the Buckeyes in June 2017. Schrage comes to Ohio State after one season as an assistant on Chris Holtmann’s staff at Butler.

Schrage possesses 18 seasons of coaching experience, including time spent at Stanford and Duke.

In 2016-17, Schrage helped the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2011 while posting a second-place finish in the BIG EAST and a 25-9 overall record.

Prior to his stint at Butler, Schrage assisted under head coach Johnny Dawkins for eight seasons at Stanford. The Cardinal signed 16 players ranked in the Top 100 nationally in his time as recruiting coordinator. Four Stanford players were selected in the NBA Draft after their collegiate careers in Schrage’s time in Palo Alto and five played in the NBA.

Schrage also mentored Chasson Randle, Illinois Mr. Basketball in 2011, to first team Academic All-America honors as he became Stanford’s all-time leading scorer. In Schrage’s eight seasons, the Cardinal appeared in the postseason five times, including an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in 2014, and won at least 20 games on four occasions.

Schrage also spent time at Duke University, serving as the Blue Devils’ director of basketball operations from 2002-08 and the program’s academic and recruiting coordinator from 1999-02. In his time in Durham, Schrage was a part of Duke’s 2001 national championship team and a pair of NCAA Final Four squads.

Schrage graduated from Indiana with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology in 1998, serving as a four-year student manager under Bob Knight from 1994-98. After graduation, Schrage worked as an administrative assistant under head coach Rod Barnes in 1998-99. In addition, he worked with the United States Olympic Team as a member of its support staff in 1996 and spent time as video coordinator for the USA Basketball Senior National Team at the 2006 World Championship games in Japan and the 2007 Tournament of America in Las Vegas.

Schrage and his wife, Amanda, have a son, Andrew (12), and a daughter, Sophia (9).

2017 – Ohio State, Assistant Coach

2016-17 – Butler University, Assistant Coach

2008-16 – Stanford University, Assistant Coach

2002-08 – Duke University, Director of Basketball Operations

1999-2002 – Duke University, Academic and Recruiting Coordinator

1998-99 – University of Mississippi, Administrative Assistant

1994-98 – Indiana University, Student Manager

Terry Johnson

Terry Johnson is in his first season as an assistant coach, joining the Buckeye staff in June 2017 after spending 10 seasons as an assistant coach at Butler.

In 10 seasons as an assistant at Butler, Johnson helped the Bulldogs to eight NCAA Tournaments, including consecutive Final Fours in 2010 and 2011, four regular-season conference championships and three conference tournament titles. The Bulldogs ranked in the Top 25 nationally eight times in those 10 seasons, had seven players garner Academic All-America honors and sent two players to the NBA. In 2015, Johnson was invited to the Villa 7 Consortium, which brings together university athletics directors and the country’s elite assistant coaches in an effort to prepare the next generation of college basketball leaders.

Prior to assisting at Butler, Johnson spent the 2006-07 campaign as an assistant on Dane Fife’s staff at IPFW and served as director of basketball operations at Butler from 2004-06. Johnson also served in an administrative capacity at Auburn in 2003-04 and had stops as an assistant coach at Lincoln Trail Junior College, Indiana Tech and IPFW.

Johnson played both basketball and baseball at Lincoln Trail from 1992-94, where he was named all-conference in both sports and was named an honorable mention All-American in basketball. From there, he went to Lamar University and again played both sports from 1994-96, leading the basketball team in assists and steals two years in a row. Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree from IPFW in 1998, earning all-conference, team MVP and Co-Male Athlete of the Year honors while playing baseball for the Mastodons. Johnson went on to play baseball professionally for the Tri-City Posse of the Western League for two years and the Anderson Lawmen of the Heartland League for another season. In addition, Johnson earned his master’s degree in sports administration from Western Kentucky in 2011.

Johnson and his wife, Kristen, are parents of three boys, twins Jalen and Jordan (4), and Caden (2).

2017 – Ohio State, Assistant Coach

2007-17 – Butler University, Assistant Coach

2006-07 – IPFW, Assistant Coach

2004-06 - Butler University, Director of Basketball Operations

2003-04 - Auburn, Administrative Position

2001-03 – Lincoln Trail Junior College, Assistant Coach

1999-2001 – Indiana Tech, Assistant Coach

1997-99 – IPFW, Assistant Coach