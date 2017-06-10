Chris Holtmann's recruiting plan at Butler made him the right man for Ohio State basketball

Forget the fact that the point guard from Pickerington Central is a Buckeye legacy, the son of former OSU player Jerry Francis. He's just an excellent high school basketball player from Ohio, and that kid needs to be a Buckeye.

Chris Holtmann thought he should be at Butler.

Holtmann and the Butler staff had built a relationship with Francis. Maybe there was a time when they could've stolen him away from Ohio State -- like too many other prospects leaving the state for other programs over the years. Now Holtmann's focus has shifted.

He's Ohio State's coach, and while he has immediate work to do in the 2018 recruiting class, Francis won't be far off his radar -- because he never was. That's how Holtmann ran his Butler program, sustaining the successes of Brad Stevens and others before him by mining Ohio, Indiana and the rest of the Midwest for players he could shape to fit his program.

"I think it's a great hire," Francis told cleveland.com on Friday. "He changed the program at Butler, and that's what I think he can do at Ohio State."

It's what Holtmann has to do at Ohio State -- through recruiting the kind of players that were eluding former coach Thad Matta.

In three years recruiting at Butler, Holtmann signed three Ohio players. That includes four-star 2017 wing Kyle Young from Massillon Jackson, who gave the Buckeyes a hard look before choosing Butler instead. Holtmann has also taken players from Cincinnati (Moeller center Nate Fowler) and Akron (St. Vincent-St. Mary guard Henry Baddley).

He had Butler in on the great class of players in Ohio in 2018, offering Buckeye targets Jerome Hunter and Dwayne Cohill.

"I was surprised. I thought he would stay at Butler because he had something good going there with what they were building," Cohill, a four-star guard and top-60 national prospect from Parma Holy Name told cleveland.com. "But I'm glad that he got the job because of the relationship that we have."

Cohill said he hopes to talk with Holtmann once things get settled, "see where things go from there."

Holtmann signed 10 players total in 2015, 2016 and 2017 -- two of those classes ranking in the top 50 in the country -- and six were from Ohio or the Midwest.

"He looked for guys who fit what he wanted," Cohill said. "He didn't just go out and recruit the highest-rated kids with five stars. He looked for kids that showed good characteristics on and off the court. He got guys to work hard for him. If he comes in, brings his style and the characteristics he has, he'll be a very successful coach at Ohio State."

That's the plan.

Matta was fired earlier this week by athletic director Gene Smith. A key point Smith kept harping on during that news conference was recruiting. Matta wasn't doing it well enough, though he had begun to shift his focus back to the Midwest roots. But with so much talent in Ohio alone in the next two recruiting cycles, Smith saw fit to make a change.

Everything you needed to know about the Holtmann hire was right there in Smith's statement released on Friday.

"Chris is focused on academics, is a high-integrity person, a relentless recruiter with Midwestern ties and a proven winner," Smith said.

There was a time when "relentless recruiter with Midwestern ties" also would have applied to Matta. But health issues stemming from a botched back surgery kept Matta from being as diligent and aggressive as he needed to be on the recruiting trail.

Such concerns were amplified when an entire 2015 recruiting class, featuring two players from Texas and one from Georgia, all transferred or quit the team within two years.

Ohio State needed to get back to Ohio, and lock down what can be a program-altering in-state group of players in the 2018 and 2019 recruiting classes. Holtmann can do that.

"I think it's terrific mainly because Butler has been in on every top kid that Ohio State has inquired about in the state," Zach Fleer, co-owner of 270Hoops.com and an Ohio recruiting expert, told cleveland.com.

"They know Holtmann, and now he has Ohio State as a resource to use. From a stability standpoint, he has that long contract, and the kids know who is gonna be at Ohio State for years down the line."

Ohio State and Matta couldn't sell longevity. Not with back-to-back years without an NCAA Tournament appearance, too many player departures and a coach with an uncertain future. Holtmann, with a new eight-year contract, can sell players like Francis that he'll be here for a long time.

That can go a long way in cementing the future of the program immediately.

Five players in Ohio's Class of 2018 were recently rated top-100 national prospects by Scout.com. The 247Sports composite ratings have five four-star prospects in the state in this recruiting cycle. One of them, Upper Arlington guard Dane Goodwin, has remained committed to Ohio State through the coaching change.

There's no telling if Matta would have been able to lock down that talent himself. It's certainly possible that he could have. Though he lost a commitment from forward Darius Bazley, and Ohio State hadn't been trending well with players like Cohill, Pete Nance and Jerome Hunter.

That needs to change, because Ohio State can't afford to whiff on this group.

"With the potential and skill set that we have, I think we could change a program," Cohill said. "If they're not a top school now, I think we can take them to one of the powerhouses in the country."

