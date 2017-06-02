Kerr reportedly could return for Game 2 of Finals but Brown hasn't heard anything

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Warriors haven't ruled out coach Steve Kerr returning to the bench during the NBA Finals and it sounds as if there's a chance his return could come soon.

ESPN's Marc J. Spears, citing a source close to Kerr, reports that the Warriors coach could return to the bench for Sunday's Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"He may coach Sunday," Spears reported. "He's feeling better."

Kerr hasn't coached since Game 2 of Golden State's first round series against the Portland Trail Blazers as he continues to experience complications from a back surgery gone wrong nearly two years ago. It's the same issue that forced him to miss the first 43 games of last year's regular season.

Acting coach Mike Brown has gone 11-0 in Kerr's place as the Warriors have swept the first three rounds of the playoffs and taken a 1-0 series lead in the NBA Finals. He said on a conference call Friday that nothing has changed as far as he knows.

"It's all the same," Brown said. "I'm going to coach until they tell me it's different. So, I haven't heard anything from him. I'm going to plan on continuing to coach until either he or Bob Myers tells me it'll be different."

Kerr indicated when he met with the media on Monday that he would like to make a definitive decision on his status before the Finals started. The fact that no decision has been made, even a game into the series, is evidence that Kerr is still seriously considering a return. The key for Kerr is to string together several days of feeling good because he doesn't want to return, only to go back out again.

General manager Bob Myers has promised to be transparent with the issue.

"This is not going to be a secret that we hold onto and surprise everybody with to trick anyone," Myers said during an interview on 95.7 The Game on Thursday. "If he can coach, when we make that determination, we'll let everyone know. And we won't be slow about it, I imagine."

