Cleveland Cavaliers' secret to success is built behind the scenes

"We have like nine top 5 picks, we've got like 100 All-Star appearances. It's just a talented team," Williams told cleveland.com recently.

His numbers are a bit off. Technically, the Cavs have six top 5 picks, not nine. And there are 25 All-Star appearances scattered across one of the league's deepest rosters. Who is counting though? The point isn't lost because of fuzzy math.

The glut of talent can be overwhelming. The Cavs can easily transform from a lethal isolation team to one that slices a defense with sharp ball movement and smart sets. They can run up and down the floor, scoring in transition with ease, or slow the game down. They've got a roster capable of playing big and bludgeoning teams in the paint or one that can shoot the lights out from long range. There's a balance of sage champions and hungry youngsters.

But the secret to the Cavaliers' success goes deeper than all of that. Much deeper.

"Talent only gets you so far," LeBron James told cleveland.com following Game 5 in Boston. "We've got talent obviously. But it only gets you so far if guys are not committed and guys don't have one agenda. Everyone here has one agenda and that's to win. Does it always result in a championship? No. We have great teams in this league that have the same goals and same priorities. But the commitment will put you in the best position to be successful if everyone has the same goals in mind. That's what makes our team very unique."

That dedication, much like everything else, begins with James.

"Not only the best player in the game, but he's a great teammate, a great leader," Williams said. "He pushes guys. He holds guys accountable. And that's what you want from your best player. And at the same time he's the hardest worker on the team."

Coming off a championship, James didn't allow for satisfaction. The same hunger that fueled last year's run was present on the first day of training camp.

Sure, there was waning focus at times during the regular season, but no one in the locker room ever lost sight of the primary goal, nobody short-circuited the process.

"It starts with the head of the snake and that's LeBron," Tristan Thompson said. "Him having his own legacy and then us being a part of that journey, you see it every year with wanting to come back and be special and be even better than he was the previous year. It kind of gives you that fire burning in your soul."

Constructing this Eastern Conference power has taken a lot of hard work. James has borrowed from Miami, instilling the qualities at the center of the Heat's success.

"It can be set from the higher level or the locker room," James said of the culture. "We know what we want to accomplish and be professionals and our locker room sets the culture. When I came back I knew what I wanted this thing to look like. I know what a winning culture feels like and what a winning culture looks like."

Sacrifice. Commitment. Accountability. Camaraderie. Family. Those are the traits that define the Cavaliers. That's what a winning culture looks like. There are no egos. Everyone is pulling together in the same direction, reaching for the same prize: a shiny Larry O'Brien trophy.

"We don't care about anything besides winning," James Jones told cleveland.com. "Whatever role needs to be filled, whatever plays need to be made, whatever sacrifices need to be made, guys are chomping at the bit to do it. There's no reluctance to lay it on the line for a W and that's refreshing because a lot of times you can find teams with people searching for glory. Here we just want everyone to be successful and that's what drives us individually."

Sure, it sounds like the usual yakking. But not every team backs it up. For the Cavs, the evidence is scattered all across the locker room.

Take Kevin Love -- one of the league's most productive players in Minnesota, he willingly accepted a lesser role and the scrutiny that came with it to become a champion.

In Round One against Indiana, Love was on the bench during the second-half comeback in Game 3. He didn't have much of an offensive role in the conference semifinals against Toronto. But Love didn't care. He spaced the floor and crashed the glass. He did his job.

J.R. Smith averaged double figures in scoring 11 straight seasons before that streak ended, as he averaged 8.6 points this year. In this postseason, he's only averaging 4.8 shots per game. And yet, he's had a huge impact, guarding elite scorers Paul George and DeMar DeRozan.

"Everybody fits. Everybody fits in their role and everybody accepts it," Smith said. "It's not always easy. Fortunately we've got veterans that understand what we're trying to achieve. The guys, Griff and the coaches did a helluva job picking the guys they did for this team."

Even assembling the roster is a team venture. In 2015, James famously vouched for Smith during a time the New York Knicks were desperate to get rid of him. When the Cavs were thinking of trading for Channing Frye last season, the players were quick to give their seal of approval, with Richard Jefferson's previous relationship playing a key role in that.

"I just kind of melted in like a fondue plate," Frye said.

Griffin will make the final call. But he likes getting input from guys in the locker room. After all, Griffin believes character matters just as much as skill set. It's more about on-court fit and blending personalities. That's why Dahntay Jones was brought back, the players feeling like they had been missing his voice and leadership.

"From Day One it has to be like that and Griff wants it to be that way," James said. "Open communication. Griff is going to sign him but he doesn't have to deal with him. We have to. He puts that onus on us. From my knowledge of the game and being around the game and seeing certain guys, do we think they will fit?"

James -- and others -- had a say in the Williams signing a few months back as well. Williams could be a starting point guard elsewhere, but sacrificed that bigger role for a chance at a championship. After trying to find his place early, Williams is comfortable. He's also four wins away from that elusive title.

"I know a lot of the guys and I've known a lot of the guys," Williams said of the transition. "I played with Bron multiple Olympics and I've played with Kevin in the Olympics. I've known Swish for a long time, played with Kyle (Korver) before and Kyrie went to my camp when he was in high school. I've just known a lot of these guys so it was an easy fit to come here and be around guys I've known and a coach I've played against in this league so it was easy."

From a statistical standpoint, Williams has had an uneven postseason. He's reached double figures just twice, both times in series closeout games where he's been able to validate the midseason signing. But when he's not on the floor, he's one of the first to leap off the bench in celebration or offer advice to Irving.

"Nobody is worried about, 'This guy doesn't deserve minutes' and there's no inside bickering," Frye said. "It's more about one thing: winning. You look at when the starters play and the bench is hype. When the bench plays and the starters are on the bench, they're hype. Nobody is sitting or pouting. We understand it's going to be a team thing. The season is long, the playoffs are tough so it's like you just have to be ready at any moment to help contribute and everybody is supporting the next person because they know it's going to help them in the long run."

Frye is another who embodies the team identity. Pivotal in the first two series, Frye didn't have a role against the Celtics and may not see much time against the versatile Warriors in the NBA Finals.

"Continue to support and be ready," Frye said. "Me and D-Will been some of the loudest people next to Dahntay and Kay (Felder). I couldn't be happier. As long as we're winning I don't give a s---. I stay ready, I work my tail off, I've done it all year and I understand for us to win we have the opportunity to play guys who should have been All-Stars. It's not about me, it's about the Cavs and winning."

As corny as it may sound, players in the locker room don't use terms like "franchise" or "organization." They use "family" and "brothers."

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue compared the closeness of this group to what he experienced in Boston as an assistant where the team did everything together.

"We spend more time together than we do with our real family, the people that we get married to or have kids with," Thompson said. "It has to be a family. You have to be able to go to work with people you care about and want to be around because when the going gets tough and you're down 26 at Indiana or when you're down 10 at home in Game 4 against Boston, those times when you go to dinner and you spend countless hours on the plane joking and messing around that stuff is what gets you over the hump to make those comebacks and stick together."

Families members fight. They argue. They may even criticize certain members for not holding up their end or subtweet out of frustration from from time to time. But they also gather at Progressive Field for Indians playoff games, go to Columbus for an Ohio State-Michigan game, send hysterical group text messages and get together for team dinners.

"I haven't been on a team like this since Utah early in my career," Williams said. "We had a bunch of young guys that kind of grew up together and came in around the same time, about the same age and we just had a lot of fun together. I think the way Bron is and a lot of these guys are they like to do a lot of things together and keep the camaraderie. I think that makes a big part of the success here."

"At the end of the day this thing doesn't last forever," James added. "It's the memories that when you're done playing basketball that are going to make you happy no matter what you're going through in life. To be able to look back and say, 'Man I remember that 2013 team or I remember that 2015 team or that 2016 team.' It ain't even the games, it's the locker rooms, the bus rides and the plane rides and that type of s---. That's what means a lot."

Jefferson was ready to retire after Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, going out as a champion in his 15th year. But the magnetic environment pulled him back in.

And he's taken advantage, helping create the Road Trippin' Podcast with Frye and Fox Sports Ohio sideline reporter Allie Clifton. It brings the guys together, providing unique banter that usually takes place behind the scenes. It's authentic. And according to Frye, it's not a venture that would have been possible outside of Cleveland.

"I don't know if I will ever be around another," Frye said. "I think No. 1 this team is freaking hilarious and everybody I think is extremely comfortable with each other and being put in that type of situation. I think we're in a unique situation where we have a lot of unique individuals. People want to know about these guys and how they go from a guy where you're relied on every night, playing 35 or 40 minutes and score 20 to now you're coming off the bench and you may not play some nights. How do you deal with that?"

Nobody is taking this ride for granted. After all, some guys, including Thompson, have seen the darker side of the NBA.

"No disrespect I think after my first year -- because my first year I had good vets in Anthony Parker, Antawn Jamison and they did a great job -- but after those those guys left there was kind of a void," Thompson said. "I was on a team where guys were playing for their lives, guys playing for stats, guys really just trying to play to keep the checks flowing.

"In terms of veteran leadership and trying to build a culture it was kind of tough because you had guys who weren't part of the future and really didn't know how to be a leader or have success being a leader. When LeBron comes and you have Channing and Champ and R.J., D-Will, Kyle and those guys around, you kind of just become a sponge and absorb what they're saying."

Forget the super sized payroll. Forget the talent capable of bringing the East to its knees. The Cavs' secret sauce is concocted behind the scenes.

"If you do a fantasy draft on a video game this is the type of team you hope you can put together, I will tell you that," Iman Shumpert said.

