Irving's special night previews passing of Cavs torch from James

CLEVELAND — The passing of the torch was so palpable that the hair on your arms might have been standing up.

Kyrie Irving sounded as if he felt it, too, felt charged with the responsibility of carrying the Cavaliers like LeBron James has done on so many nights before.

The burden could be overwhelming, especially for a 25-year-old in his sixth professional season. The mantle always seemed to fit James' broad shoulders, the pressure never too much for James' superior basketball mind.

But when their now-three-year partnership began in 2014, Irving wasn't yet mature enough, wasn't professional enough to take it on when age catches up to James or when he decides he's delivered what he promised to Northeast Ohio.

On Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena, Irving stuck out his hand, poised for the handoff.

"It hasn't been anything short of difficult, trying to figure out when will it be my time..." Irving said. "I cannot give any energy to anything that people say would be best for the team or even sometimes what I think would be best. My job is to be in the moment, especially with an unbelievable player like him.

"You have to just enjoy the ride. Individual goals that you have to just push to the side because this team, nothing is promised, and who knows what would happen down the line. This is probably hands down the best team that I've ever played with and probably will play with if we all stay together."

Irving's "stay together" comment hinted that the handoff, seemingly not that close, isn't many years down the road. James is 32 and under contract with the Cavs through the 2017-18 season. He's delivered one championship; one or two more and he may choose another destination for his final chapter.

But Irving proved Tuesday he's ready for the transition, whenever it comes.

In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics were threatening to even the series 2-2 and crush the Cavs' dreams of a third consecutive matchup with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

James went to the bench with four fouls with 6:46 remaining in the second quarter and the Cavs already down by 10. Irving had only six points, with James and Kevin Love doing the bulk of the damage.

From that point on, Irving delivered what some may have thought only James was capable, scoring 36 his playoff-career high 42 points.

Starting when he scored his first basket of the second quarter at the 5:11 mark, Irving poured in 33 points in a span of 17:11, which ran through the end of the third quarter.

He also showed his mental toughness after spraining his left ankle with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter when he stepped on Terry Rozier's foot on a fast-break layup.

Irving first grabbed his knee, then his ankle, writhing in pain. But he tied his shoelaces tighter, got up and remained in the game.

"I'm pretty sure when I get home my body will probably hate me, but it's the magnitude of the moment and what's at stake, and I wasn't coming out for any reason," Irving said. "I knew how much we needed this game and how much my teammates needed me and the importance of me leading these guys as well as 'Bron."

In his first three seasons, the Cavs' first overall pick in 2011 might not have done the same. At that point in his career, Irving was capable of putting on an incredible individual show, but not of inspiring his teammates to victories.

Irving's performance surpassed his 41 points in Game 5 of the 2016 Finals, when the Cavs began their rally from a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors with a 15-point road victory. But as dazzling as Irving was that night — hitting 17 of 24 field goals and 5 of 7 3s — James also scored 41.

On Tuesday, it felt different. James found his rhythm with 15 fourth-quarter points and finished with 34, but it didn't diminish the sense that Irving, not James, had taken over when the Cavs needed someone to grasp the reins.

"I'm just happy and blessed that when I decided to come back that I was able to help him blossom," James said. "I was able to sit back with four fouls and see him do what he's always been built to do. He was born for these moments."

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Irving has "grown as a player" in the three seasons Lue has been in Cleveland, the first 1{ as an assistant to David Blatt. Irving even showed how much he's grown when he recently talked of his growing love for the once-dreaded VersaClimber.

But it hasn't all been James' influence. Lue said assistant coach/director of player development Phil Handy works with Irving every day on footwork, ball-handling, one-on-one and 3-point shots. Irving has become Handy's project and their relationship and trust has fostered something special.

Irving said Tuesday he's learned from "some of the best that have played this game," seemingly directing much of his thanks to James. But he also deserves credit as well.

Credit for accepting his imperfections, for opening up and taking direction and criticism, for working on his body, his game and his command of the team.

"I've become more of an observer as well as a leader at the same time, which I'm super proud of," Irving said. "It all comes with the great veteran leadership we have on this team that allows me to do that."

On this night, with the passing of the torch seemingly in its infancy, it felt right for Irving to defer. Perhaps sooner than we think, that may no longer be necessary.

