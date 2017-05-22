Livingston | Still baffled by Game 3

In the first half at The Q Sunday night, the question that arose was:

When did Kevin Love become the stretchiest "big" since Dirk Nowitzki was proving that touch knows no restrictions and talent no boundaries? The 7-foot Nowitzki, a German who was the 2007 NBA Most Valuable Player, won a 3-point All-Star Game contest.

Led by Love, the Cleveland Cavaliers were on their way to as much as a 21-point lead in the third game of the Eastern Conference finals at The Q. Threes were falling like heaven's manna. Rainbow jumpers rattled pots of gold.

The Cavs were unbeaten in the playoffs.

Their only credible opponents, the Golden State Warriors, were sitting out in Oakland, watching on television, presumably in awe.

Boston was, moreover, without its best player, Isaiah Thomas, who is out for the playoffs after suffering a hip injury in the debacle of the second game.

That was when Celtics trailed by as many as 50 points Friday night before losing by 44 to fall behind, 2-0,. in the best-of-seven set.

A massive turnaround

Yet Boston won Sunday, 111-108. This is not a typo.

It was possibly LeBron James' worst playoff game as a Cavalier.

That is not a misprint either.

James scored 11 points on only four of 13 shooting. He missed all four of the 3-pointers he tried. The rest of his box score was a "Damien" -- 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 turnovers.

In his lowest scoring playoff game with Cleveland, he managed only 10 points on five for 21 shooting in Game 1 of the 2007 East finals at Detroit.

In his notorious Game 5 at The Q against Boston in the 2010 East semifinals, his last before leaving as a free agent for Miami, he was three for 14 for 15 points with six rebounds, seven assists and three turnovers.

Avery Bradley, left alone on the game's last possession, made a 3-pointer that first bounced four times on the rim, falling through with 0.1 second to play.

It was Boston's 18th 3-pointer in 40 tries and the Celtics' 11th on 22 in the second half. Marcus Smart made seven of them and scored 27 points.

The Celtics were more fluid in their offense and had much better ball movement without Thomas.

Hot hands grow cold

The Cavs, when they were wiring the Celtics up from the corners, the wings and from the back, back, back kind of depth associated with long balls across Gateway Plaza at Progressive Field, made a team record 14 threes in the first half.

They made only two of 17 in the second half.

Sunday night, Love made seven threes in 10 tries in the first half. He was strokin', smokin', furnace stokin' hot. So was Kyrie Irving, who made five first half triples.

It was fool's gold.

Love is a legitimate inside-out threat who spent enough time in the paint in the first round series to bully Indiana's Lance Stephenson, a hot air balloon that often wafts off, Oz-ward.

Instead of posting him up, the Cavs' offensive balance went over the cuckoo's nest. The home run ball rampage ran its course. The easy fix stopped working.

Korver, Frye and a burning memory

Questions arose about the overuse of struggling Kyle Korver, who missed four of five shots. Channing Frye, another feared sniper, is nearly seven feet tall. How did he disappear? How much worse could he be than Korver?

While the Cavs played the regular season as though it didn't matter and all mistakes would be rectified once the games meant more, one of their failures remains stuck in their coach's memory.

It is a splinter impervious to tweezers, an itch coach Tyronn Lue never scratches because the irritation is what he hopes to use as inspiration.

It was the game on April 9, Atlanta 126, Cleveland 125, in overtime. It was Atlanta 44, Cavs 18 in the fourth quarter. A lead big as a mistaken conclusion was gone in 12 minutes of sloppy defense, careless ball-handling and egregious refereeing.

Like Sunday's game, the Atlanta contest showed that all NBA players are worthy of respect, that the pride of professional athletes cannot be underestimated, and that the Cavs' bad habits cropped up again.

Lue remembers Atlanta the way Atlantans remember Sherman.

He brought it up Friday night when explaining why he played his starters so long in the rout.

The memory clearly burns with the Cavs' coach. We wlll see Tuesday in Game 4 how its re-kindling affects the players.

