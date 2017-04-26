How the Cavs pulled off the sweep

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love were Twinkledee and Twinkledum on Sunday afternoon as the Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Indiana Pacers in their first-round NBA Playoff series with a 106-102 victory.

LeBron James, however, was the Death Star.

Irving and Love

Irving made only one of seven shots in the fourth quarter. While Irving's offense is his counter-punch, that it is not true when he has no assists, as on Sunday, and only two rebounds, although the second off a missed James 3-pointer, was huge in the last 25 seconds.

Irving shot 10-for-25 and seemed to be in a mode in the fourth quarter best described as, "It's my ball. If you want it, get it off the glass."

Love made only two of 13 shots in the game, but he rebounded like a man shagging misses for teammates in practice with 16 and played the tough defense Irving lacked.

The ball moved -- in mud

They left James to string together 33 points in nearly 45 minutes, with 10 rebounds and an embarrassingly low team "high" in assists with four.

The Cavs had only 11 for the game after racking up 26, 19 and 25 in the first three games.

The James Gangs

The Cavs seem to be two teams. That would be on the one hand the isolation ball of James and Irving, plus the post-ups of Love.

On the other, it is the free-flowing unit of James and the Space Ballers off the bench, each with distinct roles, such as snipers (Kyle Korver and Channing Frye), a superb practitioner of the pick-and-roll with James (Deron Williams) and a defender to sic on Paul George, the Pacers star, like, to paraphrase a comment made in a different context, a mad dog on a meat market (Iman Shumpert).

This group was so on-point on defense, despite the lack of individual reputations by Korver and Frye, that they were instrumental in Game 3, when the Cavs made their record second-half comeback.

On offense the shooters flare to the corners on transition and James fills the middle in a one-man mission to destroy the rim and the opposition's morale.

Momentum plays

In another erratic Cavs' finish, James punked flaky as a pie crust Lance Stephenson and forced a fourth-quarter turnover.

James also had one of his signature chase-down blocks on Thaddeus Young in the third quarter, atoning for his own bad pass. The play recalled Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, when he snuffed Andre Iguodala.

The Cavs also overcame a needless, heedless behind-the-back pass by J.R. Smith in the last eight seconds that was a flashback to Steph Curry virtually throwing away the Larry O'Brien Trophy with a showboat pass in Game 7.

When the Cavs fell behind, 102-100, James made his only 3-pointer of the game, from 28 feet out, with one second left on the shot clock, 68 seconds left to play.

The Cavs aren't the playoff favorites. The Warriors, just as last season, are. But Cleveland has the game's biggest star, and he will take the kill shot.

