Cavaliers show championship mettle that remains biggest strength in playoff chess match

Running defensive liability Kyrie Irving through a series of high pick-and-rolls with point guard Jeff Teague as the orchestrator, the Pacers outplayed the Cavs for the first three-plus minutes, showing the same heart and determination that led to their five-game winning streak to get into the playoffs.

But then Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue moved one of his pieces. He put LeBron James on Teague and "hid" Irving on CJ Miles.

Welcome to the postseason -- the ultimate chess match.

"Just a change to give them a different look," Lue said. "I thought Teague was very comfortable in the pick-and-roll. Just putting LeBron on him, a bigger guy, more physical. And with Tristan (Thompson) we can switch and Bron on Myles Turner is not a mismatch. It worked. They went away from it."

That one move by Lue helps highlight the primary difference between the Cavs and Pacers in the most recent four-game sweep. Sure, it helps to have the pieces. Lue is playing with kings, queens and rooks. The Pacers, the seventh seed for numerous reasons, are stuck with pawns and knights.

But this is the time of year where experience is so vital and adjustments often flip a series or game. It's about discipline and smarts. It's about mental fortitude, showing the ability to be comfortable in the most uncomfortable moments.

"We did some things defensively that we haven't done all year," James said following Sunday's win. "It challenged our minds. It challenged our bodies. Any time you go against a guy like Paul George you've got to have your antennas up. We knew going into this series in the month of April they had the Coach of the Month and the Player of the Month. They were playing good basketball and he was playing good basketball individually. We got better in round one and that's a plus for us."

In the early third quarter, Indiana's pick-and-roll was shredding Cleveland's already-suspect defense. It's the same issue the Cavs have had all season. It starts with Irving. Once Teague got into the paint, he was able to score on his own or create open looks for teammates.

But Lue's in-game tweak took that away. Teague wasn't nearly as comfortable trying to attack the longer, more athletic and intimidating James so the Pacers abandoned what had been working and their offense disintegrated, watching a close game morph into a Cavs' double-digit edge before the Pacers could figure out what to do.

There were other matchups to exploit given that Cavs strategy. Only the Pacers couldn't identify them. They looked panicked. In the playoffs, every possession counts. It's the repeated empty trips that teams often regret following the game.

The Cavs' 13-4 surge in that stretch helped build a big enough cushion to ultimately hold off another Indiana rally.

"Every game has different challenges," James said. "Just like tonight. Tonight was a different challenge than Game 3. We found a way to win."

It's not always pretty. The Cavs still have gobs of issues to fix, especially on defense, where they remain one of the worst in the postseason. Apparently they're still looking for the proverbial switch. The Cavs' margin in the four wins was just 16 points, matching the smallest total in a four-game sweep in NBA history.

Still, the champs know how to win close games late this time of year, an invaluable trait that the Pacers, Bucks, Raptors, Celtics, Wizards and even Hawks are lacking.

The Cavs have been in these positions before. There's experience they can draw back on. They've hit the big shots. They've made the right plays. They've overcome adversity. They've been able to handle prosperity. And, of course, it helps to have Irving, a late-game assassin, and James, who delivered a huge 3-pointer with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter Sunday.

"I got the switch on Myles Turner and they just had to show me something where I felt like I could get my shot off," James said. "Once I seen his hands drop, I knew I had the shot."

The story of the series.

In Game 1, as the opener came down to the final possession, the Cavs sent two defenders at Paul George and the Pacers looked uncomfortable in the closing seconds. Miles got a good look, but George's frustration after not getting the final shot boiled over to the podium after. I

In Game 2, the Pacers stormed back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to six points, only to commit a costly miscue that didn't allow them to get a shot.

On Thursday night, the Cavs finished on a 16-10 run over the final five minutes.

Then came Indiana's deja vu moment on Sunday after James' dagger. Less than a minute to go. Indiana down by one. Thaddeus Young got the ball after the Cavs pressured George and then had it ripped away by James. The next possession ended with another turnover, a baffling play by Teague, before George got one last heave, an airball.

Another close game. A few chances for the Pacers. They came up empty again. Another close win for the Cavs, with late-game execution the difference.

The Pacers are still learning how to win in these moments. The Cavs already possess the priceless know-how.

"We've always been pretty calm no matter if we lose a lead or if we're down, we're a very resilient team," James said. "We kinda just stay even keel.

"We took another step forward tonight in this series. We lost a couple leads at home in this series. We were getting smacked around in Game 3 for a while, kept our composure and got back into the game. Won the game. Tonight we had another lead no matter what was going on, we just kept our composure and executed and we got stops. That's what it boils down to. Make the plays when they need to happen and we did that."

Following the game, Kevin Love and J.R. Smith were both asked what they learned in this series. Neither had an answer. Truth is there wasn't a lot.

Cavs-Pacers was simply a reminder of the immense mountain any other East foe will have to climb to dethrone the champs. Not only do the Cavs have the better pieces -- a veteran-laden roster that has thrived in the biggest moments and is built for the postseason -- but they also hold the mental edge.

"First chance to see how we perform under the microscope. For us it was really a test of our physical and mental endurance," James Jones told cleveland.com. "It's difficult. It's a see-saw battle. But mentally I think this team is tougher. We're stronger in those moments which allows us to flush our past situations and move on to the next play and really stay in the moment and win games."

The Cavs have become experts in the playoff chess match. Even with their flaws, it was checkmate early once again for the opponent.

